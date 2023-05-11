The end to the high school baseball regular season is right around the corner.

With the District 3 power ranking deadline set for May 16, local teams are exercising their final reserves and pushing toward the postseason.

Here's where local teams stand through games played May 10. For the full list of power rankings, click here.

CLASS 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Central Dauphin (17-1, 0.817134)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Cumberland Valley (14-4, 0.752650), No. 4 Cedar Cliff (12-5, 0.732813).

Local teams on the outside: No. 17 Carlisle (5-13, .456576).

Notes: The Eagles ride a seven-game winning streak heading into their season finale Friday against Mechanicsburg. Three of CV’s four losses have come against 6A squads, including division foes Central Dauphin, State College and Cedar Cliff. … The Colts have flipped the script on a 1-3 start, winning 10 of their last 11. Cedar Cliff’s lone setback in that stretch came against the top-seeded Rams (2-0). … The Herd are mired in a seven-game skid and will likely miss the postseason after qualifying each of the past two years.

CLASS 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lower Dauphin (16-3, 0.755374)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 16

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 5 Mechanicsburg (13-5, 0.690492), No. 14 Shippensburg (9-7, 0.607063),

Local teams on the outside: No. 19 Red Land (7-11, 0.572692), No. 20 Northern (9-9, .569968).

Notes: The Wildcats have won nine of their last 11 with two nonleague games remaining on the schedule. Mechanicsburg fell short in the quest for the Mid-Penn Keystone crown, dropping a 5-0 decision to Palmyra Wednesday. … Following a 6-2 start, the Greyhounds have hit a 4-6 stretch, putting them in a fight for the final postseason bids. … The Patriots rebounded with back-to-back wins this week after losing five consecutive. … The Polar Bears have yet to win more than two straight games this season and back-to-back losses placed them outside of the playoff picture.

CLASS 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Bermudian Springs (15-4, 0.674772)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Boiling Springs (12-5, .666583); No. 5 East Pennsboro (11-7, .589716).

Local teams on the outside: N. 15 Big Spring (6-10, .492519).

Notes: The Bubblers have strung together four straight wins to maintain the second spot in the rankings. Boiling Springs has the chance to close out the Colonial crown with victories against Big Spring and Shippensburg Thursday and Monday. … The Panthers late season run has gone to the tune of seven wins across their last nine. … The Bulldogs have lost six of their last eight.

CLASS 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Camp Hill (14-3-1, 0.681767)

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Trinity (14-5, 0.629880)

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Lions have gathered six wins across their last seven and captured its second straight Capital title Tuesday with a 5-2 triumph against Middletown. Camp Hill currently holds the top seed. … The Shamrocks have also been on a tear, winning their last seven.

CLASS 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Kutztown (15-5, 0.642918)

Number of playoff qualifiers: four

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: Kutztown capped its regular season on a six-game winning streak. Halifax, the second seed, has two games left on its schedule.

CLASS A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Mount Calvary Christian (12-2, 0.583025)

Number of playoff qualifiers: five

Local teams in playoff positions: none

Local teams on the outside: No. 6 West Shore Christian (6-4, 0.389070)

Notes: West Shore Christian is on the cusp of a playoff berth. The Bobcats have two games remaining this regular season.

