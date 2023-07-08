The Cumberland County American Legion league baseball playoffs are scheduled to begin Sunday.

In the double-elimination tournament's first-round games, No. 3 Mechanicsburg Post 109 visits No. 2 Hampden Township in an opener scheduled for 5 p.m. and No. 4 Mt. Holly Post 674 travels to top-seeded New Cumberland Post 143 for a first pitch set fot 6 p.m.

Sunday's winners advance to a semifinal scheduled for Monday with a spot in Wednesday's championship game on the line.

The losing teams will face off in an elimination game also scheduled for Monday.

Hampden is the defending league champion after defeating Mechanicsburg 11-0 in last year's final. New Cumberland won the 2021 title.

The county champion advances to the Pennsylvania Region 4 Tournament scheduled for July 14-18.

Photos: Hampden vs. Mechanicsburg in county Legion Baseball finals