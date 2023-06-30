The book on the 2023 high school baseball season is officially closed, which means it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2023 All-Sentinel Baseball Team which includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First and Second Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Luke Parise, sr., UTIL, Camp Hill

Whether it was with the bat or on the mound, Parise punished Camp Hill’s competition from start to finish. At the plate, the Saint Joseph’s commit blasted off for a .464 average, tagging six doubles and three home runs while driving in 16 RBIs. He found similar success on the rubber, compiling a 10-1 record and a 1.17 earned-run average while punching out 120 batters across 71 1/3 innings. Parise was crowned the Mid-Penn Capital All-Division Player of the Year and steered the Lions to Capital Division and District 3 Class 3A titles, as well as a PIAA finals appearance. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Justin Secrest, Cedar Cliff

Secrest and the Colts started the year at 2-4 but righted the ship and ripped off 12 wins across their final 14 regular-season games. The surge carried over into the postseason where Cedar Cliff captured the district 6A crown and advanced to the PIAA semifinals for the second time as a program. A nod also goes to Camp Hill’s Matt Spiegel in the Lions’ charge to district 3A gold and state silver.

First Team

Jonah Richardson, jr., INF/P, Boiling Springs

Richardson has a strong case as the conference’s most-improved player, both at the plate and on the mound. The Delaware pledge erupted for a .477 batting average that underlined six home runs, five doubles and 18 RBIs. The junior was Bubbletown’s closer with five saves to complement a 3-0 record, a 0.77 ERA and 51 whiffs in 27 1/3 innings. The all-around impact pointed Richardson to Colonial All-Division Player of the Year honors.

Matt McNair, jr., OF, Boiling Springs

The Bubblers broke through for 14 wins this spring, and McNair often provided a burst at top of the order. The junior outfielder, who reeled in Colonial All-Division First Team laurels, batted .425, scored 23 runs and stole eight bases. The high batting mark was spurred by six doubles, three home run, a pair of triples and 19 RBIs.

Brady Grimes, sr., P/DH, Cumberland Valley

CV’s newly installed lights were in danger anytime Grimes stepped to the plate, as the senior belted six home runs this spring. The long balls factored into 15 RBIs and a .359 average. Grimes, a Millersville commit, was also the Eagles’ ace, logging a 6-3 record and a 2.98 ERA while striking out 51 batters across 44 2/3 innings. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Andrew Swenson, sr., SS, East Pennsboro

Swenson was another lead-off hitter that few pitchers dared to challenge. The Bucknell commit knocked a .393 average, including six doubles, two home runs and 16 RBIs. Once on base, he was a threat to steal, swiping 15 bags and scoring 18 times. The Panther senior received Capital All-Division First Team recognition.

Will Hummel, sr., P, Mechanicsburg

Hummel raised the radar gun readings from the low-to-mid 80s to the low-90s between his junior and senior seasons. Opposing hitters had trouble catching up to the heat, as the Pittsburgh pledge fanned 83 batters across 63 1/3 innings this spring, and at one point, fired 18 1/3 consecutive no-hit innings. Hummel finished the year with an 8-2 record, a 1.66 ERA and was named to the Keystone All-Division First Team. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Jeff Lougee, jr., SS, Mechanicsburg

Keeping with the trend of formidable lead-off hitters, Lougee exemplified what it meant to reach base. The Duke commit worked 25 walks while batting .348 to build up a .546 on-base percentage. Lougee also connected for five doubles, four home runs and a pair of triples, and posted 12 stolen bases and 10 RBIs. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Reese Young, jr., P, Mechanicsburg

According to head coach Clay McAllister, the Wildcats were in any game when Young toed the rubber. The southpaw backed up his skipper’s belief, pitching into the Mechanicsburg record books as the program’s single-season strikeout leader (104), breaking the previous mark of 98 that stood since 1924. The strikeouts paired with an 8-1 record, a 0.94 ERA and two saves. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Timmy Bonin, sr., OF/P, Northern

Shouts of “Himmy Bonin" could be heard from the Polar Bear dugout across the second half of the season, a spin on the popular saying, “He is him.” Bonin batted a touch under .500 through his last 11 games, contributing to a final .403 mark that was headlined by three doubles, a triple and 16 RBIs. The Merrimack commit also held his own the mound, twirling a 2.40 ERA across seven appearances.

Anderson French, jr., C, Red Land

Nicknamed “The Hammer,” French lived up to the reputations with a a pair of home runs this spring. The Duke pledge cranked three triples and two doubles to go along with the homers and plated 15 runs behind a .386 average. Patience was another French attribute, as he worked 19 walks and scored 23 runs. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Second Team

Maddex LaBuda, sr., P/DH, Boiling Springs

Dom Tozzi, jr., P/C, Camp Hill

Thomas Davenport, sr., INF/P, Carlisle

Parker Tarnoci, sr., OF, Cedar Cliff

Bennett Secrest, so., C, Cedar Cliff

Ty Kaunas, so., INF, Red Land

Tucker Chamberlin, sr., P/INF, Shippensburg

Troy Chamberlin, jr., C, Shippensburg

Landon Kuntzelman, P/OF, Trinity

Mark Cap, so., INF, Trinity

Honorable mentions

Pitchers: Joey Serafin, sr., Boiling Springs; Jonathan Drawbaugh, fr., Camp Hill; Jordan Negley, sr., Cedar Cliff; Luke Minium, jr., Cedar Cliff; Ryan Stover, jr., East Pennsboro; Collin McDonald, so., Northern; Cooper Artley, sr., Red Land; Preston Groff, fr., Trinity.

Catchers: Caleb Stewart, sr., Big Spring; Richard Kline, jr., Carlisle; Ryan Rubin, sr., Cumberland Valley; Eli Pratt, sr., Mechanicsburg; Josiah Bowie, sr., Trinity.

Infielders: Kobe Moore, jr., Camp Hill; Drew Branstetter, so., Camp Hill; Ayden Frey, sr., Cedar Cliff; Cayden Bender, jr., Cedar Cliff; Sam Grube, jr., Cedar Cliff; Andrew Seibert, jr., East Pennsboro; Jovi DeJesus, fr., East Pennsboro; Zach Lochary, sr., Mechanicsburg; Mason Yohn, sr., Northern; Alex Williams, sr., Northern; Brett Minnich, sr., Red Land; Ryan Balaban, jr., Trinity.

Outfielders: Luke Becker, jr., Camp Hill; Hayden Ziegler, so., Camp Hill; Dorian Stroud, sr., Carlisle; Brady Hawkins, sr., Cumberland Valley; Kyler Parks, sr., Cumberland Valley; Isaac Gilbert, jr., East Pennsboro; Chase Deibler, so., East Pennsboro; Shawn Karpaitis, sr., Mechanicsburg; Henry Zercher, sr., Mechanicsburg; Spencer Cunningham, so., Northern; David Thomas, sr., Red Land; Josh Patrick, jr., Red Land; Ayden Thelen, jr., Trinity.

