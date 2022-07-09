2022 All-Sentinel Baseball Team: Logan Sauve flights Cumberland Valley to deep PIAA run, soars to Player of the Year honors

The book on the 2022 high school baseball season is officially closed which means it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Baseball Team which includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First and Second Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Logan Sauve, sr., C, Cumberland Valley: Arguably the best player at any position in the Mid-Penn this season, Sauve was the focal point of CV's deep run in the PIAA tournament. The West Virginia pledge and Mid-Penn Commonwealth Player of the Year batted .423 with 11 doubles and a home run, scoring 20 runs with a .575 on-base percentage. With Suave navigating the flight path, the Eagles soared to the PIAA Class 6A semifinals and secured third place in the District 3 tournament. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Scott Stoy, Carlisle: Twelve seniors departed the Thundering Herd program following the 2021 season, but that didn’t deter Carlisle from reaching the District 3 tournament for a second straight year. Despite falling in the Class 6A bracket's first round, Stoy ushered Carlisle to a 13-7 record in his first year of command, a season highlighted by key wins over Mechanicsburg, Spring Grove and Northern.

First Team

Thomas Davenport, jr., P/INF, Carlisle: Davenport was a key piece in Carlisle’s second straight District 3 postseason appearance. The Thundering Herd junior and co-Mid-Penn Keystone Player of the Year batted .469 with nine doubles, one home run and 26 RBIs this spring. He also posted a respectable line on the pitcher’s mound with a 3-3 record, a 3.42 ERA and 30 strikeouts across 30 2/3 innings.

Luke Parise, jr., P/UTIL, Camp Hill: Camp Hill’s proverbial Swiss Army knife, Parise sliced and diced his way through the competition both in the batter’s box and on the pitcher's mound. At the plate, the Division I recruit and Mid-Penn Capital Player of the Year batted .409 with six doubles, a team-high four home runs and 19 RBIs. His command on the rubber was just as impressive, leading to a 5-1 record, a 1.32 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 53 innings of work. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Matt Ilgenfritz, sr., INF, Cedar Cliff: A threat to take any pitcher yard when he dug in at the box, Illgenfritz capped a stellar prep career with a .424 batting average and four home runs during his senior campaign. The Gardner-Webb signee also scored 20 runs, plated 16 others and collected eight doubles.

Jason Madrak, sr., P/3B, Cumberland Valley: There were few arms in the Mid-Penn this spring that carried the combination of composure and command like Madrak's. The Indiana University of Pennsylvania commit fired an undefeated 7-0 record, which included three shutouts and four complete games. Madrak provided pop at the plate as well with a .354 average and a pair of home runs.

Jeff Lougee, so., SS, Mechanicsburg: An underclassman with an advanced skillset, Lougee complemented a .471 batting average with a .617 on-base percentage punctuated by 21 walks. The Duke pledge and co-Mid-Penn Keystone Player of the Year also roped 10 doubles, swiped 10 bases and barreled a pair of home runs to round out a memorable sophomore season.

Reese Young, so., P, Mechanicsburg: While Lougee haunted pitchers at the dish, Young was a mirror image on the hill for the Wildcats. Across 10 starts, head coach Clay McAllister’s ace compiled an 8-2 record, a 1.19 ERA and 94 strikeouts. Young issued just 12 walks and carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning twice.

Nick Kirkessner, sr., P/1B, East Pennsboro: The Panthers’ roster was rife with budding talent, but Kirkessner served as the veteran of the bunch. While pitching East Pennsboro to a District 3 Class 4A title, Kirkessner tossed his way to a 4-1 record, a 2.35 ERA and 60 strikeouts across 44 2/3 innings. At the plate, the Misericordia commit batted .390 with 24 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

Tucker Chamberlin, jr., P/INF, Shippensburg: After quarterbacking Shippensburg to an undefeated regular season in the fall, the Shippensburg junior reached another stratosphere in the spring. The versatile Greyhound spun 43 innings with a 6-1 record, a 1.05 ERA and 76 strikeouts. The Mid-Penn Colonial Player of the Year frequently aided his cause at the plate as well, compiling a .339 average with 17 runs scored and four doubles.

Maika Niu, sr., UTIL, Trinity: The driving force to Trinity’s upturn over the last two years, Niu helped pave a return to the PIAA postseason this spring. Despite a dip in batting average, the New Orleans signee belted a team-best five home runs and paced the Shamrocks in RBIs (30), runs (26) and triples (four). Also serving as Trinity’s closer, Niu slammed the door to the tune of a 0.91 ERA and struck out a dozen batters. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Second Team

Maddex LaBuda, jr., P, Boiling Springs

Henry Smith, jr., OF/2B, Carlisle

Ayden Frey, jr., INF, Cedar Cliff

Isaac Gilbert, so., OF, East Pennsboro

Josh Sullivan, sr., P, Northern

Kaden Peifer, sr., P/C, Red Land

Brady Ebbert, sr., INF, Red Land

Erby Weller, jr., OF, Shippensburg

Honorable Mentions

Pitchers: Seth Griffie, sr., Big Spring; Noah Shatto, sr., Carlisle; Will Stambaugh, sr., Cedar Cliff; Nate Mankoski, sr., Cedar Cliff; Nate Miller, sr., Cumberland Valley; Brady Grimes, jr., Cumberland Valley; Hunter Case, sr., East Pennsboro; Will Hummel, jr., Mechanicsburg; Christian Lubic, sr., Red Land; Ethan Pfeffer, sr., Trinity.

Catchers: Grant Chestnut, sr., Big Spring; Dom Tozzi, so., Camp Hill; Max Cavada, sr., Mechanicsburg; Kade Kitts, sr., Northern; Anderson French, so., Red Land; Josiah Bowie, jr., Trinity.

Infielders: Michael Baturin, sr., Camp Hill; Ben Tyler, sr., Camp Hill; Nate Uzelac, sr., Cedar Cliff; Sam Grube, so., Cedar Cliff; Zach Lochary, jr., Mechanicsburg; Dylan Hellam, sr., Mechanicsburg; Mason Yohn, jr., Northern; Blake Orndorff, sr., Shippensburg; Ryan Ness, sr., Trinity; Mark Cap, fr., Trinity.

Outfielders: Christian Doi, sr., Camp Hill; Dorian Stroud, jr., Carlisle; Paddy Hernjak, jr., Cumberland Valley; Aaron Angelo, fr., East Pennsboro; Justin Bentzel, jr., East Pennsboro; Shawn Karpaitis, jr., Mechanicsburg; John Noll, sr., Northern; Layne Hose, sr., Northern; Cooper Artley, jr., Red Land.

Designated hitters: Alex Sauve, so., Cumberland Valley; Eli Pratt, jr., Mechanicsburg.