2021 All-Sentinel Baseball Team: Carlisle's Fetterman catches POTY honors

Charlie White, sr., P/OF, Boiling Springs: Have you ever heard of a guy named Shohei Ohtani? If not, here’s the best way to sum him up: two-way star. And that was White for the Bubblers. In the batter’s box, White slashed .407 — a team-high — and tossed for a 0.53 ERA on the mound in 11 appearances. He also knee-buckled 82 batters in 39 1/3 innings of work.

Austin Orris, sr., INF, Carlisle: The senior infielder remained a consistent and potent bat in the Carlisle lineup. Orris capped his senior season with a .446 batting average, six doubles, two triples and 30 runs scored.

Brady Swenson, sr., P/OF, East Pennsboro: Swenson, a Bucknell University commit, consistently tagged whoever toed the rubber as the senior boasted a .571 batting average this season with seven doubles, three home runs and a team-high 29 RBIs. His 32 knocks nearly doubled the Panthers' second-best total by Andrew Swenson. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Logan Sauve, jr., C, Cumberland Valley: The West Virginia University pledge led the Eagles in most statistical categories. The rising junior slashed .493 with a trio of home runs and tied for a team best 19 RBIs. The CV backstop also delivered 10 doubles and two triples while scoring 30 runs.