2021 All-Sentinel Baseball Team: Carlisle's Fetterman catches POTY honors

With the high school year finished, and another on the horizon, here's one final tip of the cap to the top performers from Spring 2021.
This year’s All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Chris Cap, Trinity: To say it was a historic year for Shamrocks is an understatement. After not seeing the field in 2020, Cap made his mark in his fourth season at the reins of the team, guiding the program to its first-ever state berth and first-round win. Trinity (16-8) also finished runner-up in the District Three Class 3A bracket and roped in a combined five Mid-Penn Capital Division First and Second Team honors, only trailing East Pennsboro (six).
“I'm excited about 2022 and what that brings. Every new season involves hope, and for me to be involved with these young men, for an entire season, has just been a blessing.” ~ Trinity's Chris Cap
First Team
Benny Montgomery, sr., CF, Red Land: Montgomery needs no introduction. The Colorado Rockies first-round pick (eighth overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft blasted seven home runs from his leadoff spot in the lineup and plated 22 runs. The 6-foot-4 center fielder boasted a .423 batting average during the regular season and also hurt opponents with his speed and his arm from the outfield. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Tommy Molsky, sr., P, Northern: Gauging a low-to-mid-90s fastball, Molsky had batters whiffing all season long. The Penn State University-bound right-hander, fired for 64 innings, scattering 45 hits and striking out 115. He limited opposition to a lone home run and warranted 27 free passes. His ERA rounded out at 2.29.
Michael Morales, sr., P/INF, East Pennsboro: Morales was another midstate talent that heard his name called in the 2021 MLB Draft, as he was selected with the No. 83 overall pick by the Seattle Mariners. The powerful right-hander and Vanderbilt University commit shut down the Capital Division, firing for a 0.77 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings of work. His bat came alive, too, posting a .347 average. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Luke Parise, so., UTIL, Camp Hill: Parise fit the bill at the plate and on the hill for Mike Acey’s Lions. Parise cruised to a .421 batting average with four homers and 17 RBIs from his leadoff spot in the lineup. On the mound, his debut season went to the tune of a 1.74 ERA, 68 1 /3 innings of work and 102 wring-ups.
Kaden Peifer, jr., P/C, Red Land: Peifer was Nate Ebbert’s go-to man on the bump all season. The right-hander hurled 69 2/3 innings for an 8-2 record, striking out 80 across 13 appearances this spring. Peifer also batted cleanup for the Patriots, plating 27 runs and knocking 36 hits. He threw a 10-strikeout no-hitter against District 12’s Archbishop Wood in the state quarterfinals.
Maika Niu, jr., UTIL, Trinity: The University of New Orleans signee knocked a hit in nearly half the at-bats he took this season. Helping fuel the Shamrocks' run to their first-ever state berth and win, Niu’s 2021 season beat to the drum of a .493 batting average, eight doubles, seven triples, two home runs and 28 RBIs.
Charlie White, sr., P/OF, Boiling Springs: Have you ever heard of a guy named Shohei Ohtani? If not, here’s the best way to sum him up: two-way star. And that was White for the Bubblers. In the batter’s box, White slashed .407 — a team-high — and tossed for a 0.53 ERA on the mound in 11 appearances. He also knee-buckled 82 batters in 39 1/3 innings of work.
Austin Orris, sr., INF, Carlisle: The senior infielder remained a consistent and potent bat in the Carlisle lineup. Orris capped his senior season with a .446 batting average, six doubles, two triples and 30 runs scored.
Brady Swenson, sr., P/OF, East Pennsboro: Swenson, a Bucknell University commit, consistently tagged whoever toed the rubber as the senior boasted a .571 batting average this season with seven doubles, three home runs and a team-high 29 RBIs. His 32 knocks nearly doubled the Panthers' second-best total by Andrew Swenson. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Logan Sauve, jr., C, Cumberland Valley: The West Virginia University pledge led the Eagles in most statistical categories. The rising junior slashed .493 with a trio of home runs and tied for a team best 19 RBIs. The CV backstop also delivered 10 doubles and two triples while scoring 30 runs.
Cole Wagner, sr., 1B, Red Land: Tommy John surgery limited Wagner to first base duties this spring but the University of Georgia pledge still displayed dominance at the plate. Backing Montgomery in the No. 2 hole, Wagner rocketed four pitches out of the park and scratched across a team-high 32 RBIs. His walk-off home run in the District Three Class 5A championship earned Red Land its first district title in 31 years. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Honorable Mentions
Pitchers: Dom Tozzi, fr., P/ INF, Camp Hill; Jonas Fowler, sr., P/1B, Carlisle; Brady Grimes, so., Cumberland Valley; Ryan Stover, fr., East Pennsboro; Josh Sullivan, jr., Northern; Ryan Gordon, sr., Red Land; Tucker Chamberlin, so., Shippensburg; Ethan Pfeffer, jr., Trinity.
Catchers: Jackson Thompson; sr., Camp Hill; Brady Ward, sr., Cedar Cliff; Kade Kitts, so., Northern; Payton Warner; jr., Trinity.
Infielders: Drew Vonstein, sr., SS, Boiling Springs; Michael Baturin, jr., INF, Camp Hill; Andrew Spaan, sr., INF, Camp Hill; Cam Goodling, sr., INF, Cedar Cliff; Gerald Crispino, sr., SS, Cumberland Valley; Josh Minnich, sr., 2B, Cumberland Valley; Andrew Swenson, so., SS, East Pennsboro; Nick Kirkessner, jr., 1B, East Pennsboro; Dylan Hellam, jr., 3B, Mechanicsburg; Alec Welshans, sr., SS, Northern; Mason Yohn, so., 2B, Northern; Ethan Phillips, sr., 3B/1B, Red Land; Brady Ebbert, jr., 2B/SS, Red Land; Erby Weller, so., SS, Shippensburg.
Outfielders: Nathan Yunk, sr., Boiling Springs; Christian Doi, jr., Camp Hill; Aaron Renninger, sr., Carlisle; Brandt Cook, sr., Cedar Cliff; Nick Skokowski, sr., Cedar Cliff; Timmy Bonin, so., Northern; Josh McCombs, jr., Trinity; JT Cap, jr., Trinity.
Utility: Tyler Dunn, sr., DH, Cumberland Valley; Nate Smith, sr., 3B/C, East Pennsboro; Josh Jamiolkowski, sr., INF/OF/P, Mechanicsburg.
Cards produced by Joshua Vaughn.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by the sports staff at the end of each season with the input of area coaches as needed. Stats and information provided by the teams or from the information provided to The Sentinel throughout the year.