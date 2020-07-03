Athletes don't need masks while working out under PIAA mask-wearing update

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Days after Gov. Tom Wolf mandated residents wear masks in most situations outside their home, the PIAA released an FAQ about how that impacts offseason workouts.

The most important part of the newest guidelines from the departments of education and health reaffirms coaches must wear masks at all times "unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet," and adds that any athletes engaged in a workout do not need to wear a mask. Any spectators must wear masks.

Athletes are required to wear masks "when on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc. and anytime 6 feet of social distancing is not possible."

The FAQ released Friday afternoon should alleviate some concerns following Wolf's mandate this week requiring masks in most instances whenever outside the home. His announcement came as cases in Pennsylvania are increasing, a situation happening in 39 other states as well.

The FAQ also said school athletic departments must immediately update their health and safety plans required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education to resume offseason workouts and must resubmit those plans to their respective school boards for approval. Workouts can continue before board approval is given, but the mask-wearing order "must be implemented immediately."

The state and PIAA allowed schools to resume offseason workouts in recent weeks, with most schools in Cumberland County now returning to action in some fashion. Schools were required to create and approve guidelines that met standards set by the education department in June.