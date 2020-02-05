Athlete of the Week: Mechanicsburg's James Wetherhold has some big dreams involving aviation

Mechanicsburg's James Wetherhold has dreams of flying planes of his own.
The senior swimmer has plans to study engineering in college, specifically aviation. At some point, he wants to earn his private pilot's license.
But before he graduates, he still has some plans to keep leading the Wildcats' through the postseason.
Wetherhold has been a team captain for two years and has qualified for Mid-Penn's for the past three years. He dedicates some of his time helping teach the Mechanicsburg club team, as well.
Wetherhold is the brass captain for the marching band and leads about 20 members, along with being a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society. He has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America and has attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
During the summer months, Wetherhold is also a lifeguard at the local pool.

