Athlete of the Week: Mechanicsburg's Ilana Jacobson racks up impressive extracurricular resume

Ilana Jacobson's résumé is a long one.
The senior Mechanicsburg swimmer has been a team captain for two years, and it's easy to see why. Jacobson has been on the honor roll for her entire high school career, according to her head coach, Mike Glumac, and is a member of the Spanish Honors Society. She is currently interning with Elmwood Elementary School, helping to teach kids English as a second language and will continue her teaching work at Millersville University — elementary education in the honors program — where she also committed to the swim team.
She has been in Girl Scouts for 13 years and has a gold award pending with the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania for her achievements and work within the organization. As a member of the West Shore YMCA swim team, she also volunteers time to help teach kids how to swim and was recently named the Youth Volunteer of the Year for the West Shore branch of the Harrisburg YMCA.
And while all that is impressive, Jacobson still leaves time to volunteers as a lifeguard at her local pool, made the Mid-Penn Swimming Championships each of her first three years and was the sole District 3 Class 3A qualifier for the Wildcats last season, where she took 30th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.94.
Our previous 2019-20 Athletes of the Week:
Athlete of the Week: Carlisle's James Barlow developed a love for basketball and cooking after moving to the area
Athlete of the Week: Carlisle wrestling's Noah Clawson a huge team leader despite being a lightweight
Athlete of the Week: Trinity's Grace Webster is a huge team leader and works closely with her school's THON
Athlete of the Week: Shippensburg field hockey's Alexa Henry keeps herself involved in an abundance of activities
Athlete of the Week: Camp Hill's Julia Raich spends her time perfecting her soccer skills and helping with the Special Olympics
Athlete of the Week: East Pennsboro's Gery Schnarrs applies lessons learned in girl scouts to field hockey
Athlete of the Week: Cedar Cliff boys soccer's Deegan MacLeod just wants to see people around him succeed
Athlete of the Week: Big Spring's Caleb Motter helps teach others about God, all while finding time to golf
Athlete of the Week: Red Land girls soccer player Anna Midock juggles school, pre-med preparation and practice
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda