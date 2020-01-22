Athlete of the Week: Mechanicsburg's Ilana Jacobson racks up impressive extracurricular resume

Ilana Jacobson's résumé is a long one.

The senior Mechanicsburg swimmer has been a team captain for two years, and it's easy to see why. Jacobson has been on the honor roll for her entire high school career, according to her head coach, Mike Glumac, and is a member of the Spanish Honors Society. She is currently interning with Elmwood Elementary School, helping to teach kids English as a second language and will continue her teaching work at Millersville University — elementary education in the honors program — where she also committed to the swim team.

She has been in Girl Scouts for 13 years and has a gold award pending with the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania for her achievements and work within the organization. As a member of the West Shore YMCA swim team, she also volunteers time to help teach kids how to swim and was recently named the Youth Volunteer of the Year for the West Shore branch of the Harrisburg YMCA.

And while all that is impressive, Jacobson still leaves time to volunteers as a lifeguard at her local pool, made the Mid-Penn Swimming Championships each of her first three years and was the sole District 3 Class 3A qualifier for the Wildcats last season, where she took 30th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.94.