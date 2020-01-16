{{featured_button_text}}
Big Spring Shippensburg Wrestling 4.JPG (copy)

Big Spring’s Eli Gregoris, top, is 18-4 so far this season entering Thursday. 

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Eli Gregoris may surprise you.

Big Spring wrestling’s 106-pound sophomore is soft spoken. But don't let the quiet voice catch you off guard. He knows more than a thing or two about wrestling, and even math, when he gets into a talking mood.

Bulldogs head coach Nate Gutshall appreciates the brains in the young Gregoris. The lightweight can dive into numbers and statistics and will talk about whatever he's most passionate about — he is considering majoring in a math-related field in college — something that makes him a great leader for the team, even at his young age.

Mallory Tries: Basic wrestling moves with Big Spring
HS Wrestling: Big Spring lightweight Eli Gregoris sees potential for multiple issues at PIAA's proposed 110 lightweight class

Gregoris is currently an impressive 18-4 on the season coming off a season in which he finished fifth at sectionals. He’s using his skills to help the junior wrestling team on the mats and his smarts to help him strive for standout performances in the classroom.

Our previous 2019-20 Athletes of the Week:

Athlete of the Week: Carlisle's James Barlow developed a love for basketball and cooking after moving to the area
Athlete of the Week: Carlisle wrestling's Noah Clawson a huge team leader despite being a lightweight
Athlete of the Week: Trinity's Grace Webster is a huge team leader and works closely with her school's THON
Athlete of the Week: Shippensburg field hockey's Alexa Henry keeps herself involved in an abundance of activities
Athlete of the Week: Camp Hill's Julia Raich spends her time perfecting her soccer skills and helping with the Special Olympics
Athlete of the Week: Boiling Springs' Drew VonStein juggles captaincy, honors courses and job
Athlete of the Week: East Pennsboro's Gery Schnarrs applies lessons learned in girl scouts to field hockey
Athlete of the Week: Cedar Cliff boys soccer's Deegan MacLeod just wants to see people around him succeed
Athlete of the Week: Big Spring's Caleb Motter helps teach others about God, all while finding time to golf
Athlete of the Week: Red Land girls soccer player Anna Midock juggles school, pre-med preparation and practice

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
 

​Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

 
 
0
0
0
0
0