Eli Gregoris may surprise you.
Big Spring wrestling’s 106-pound sophomore is soft spoken. But don't let the quiet voice catch you off guard. He knows more than a thing or two about wrestling, and even math, when he gets into a talking mood.
Bulldogs head coach Nate Gutshall appreciates the brains in the young Gregoris. The lightweight can dive into numbers and statistics and will talk about whatever he's most passionate about — he is considering majoring in a math-related field in college — something that makes him a great leader for the team, even at his young age.
HS Wrestling: Big Spring lightweight Eli Gregoris sees potential for multiple issues at PIAA's proposed 110 lightweight class
Gregoris is currently an impressive 18-4 on the season coming off a season in which he finished fifth at sectionals. He’s using his skills to help the junior wrestling team on the mats and his smarts to help him strive for standout performances in the classroom.