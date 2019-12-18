{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisle Wrestling Tournament 21.JPG (copy)

Carlisle’s Noah Clawson, front, is a veteran presence for the Thundering Herd this season.

 Sentinel file

Carlisle's Noah Clawson may be a lightweight for the Thundering Herd wrestling team, but don't let his size fool you.

Clawson is a leading figure on a team that appears to be better than a year ago. The junior 113-pounder takes on every challenge he faces, according to head coach Joe Wilson, and isn't afraid to step up and help his teammates however he can — even if that means grappling with a teammate twice his size.

A state qualifier last season, Clawson is a two-time USA Wrestling National Qualifier and an AAU All-American. He recently nabbed a third-place finish at the Carlisle Christmas Classic last weekend where the team finished as the top team for the second year in a row.

And with two years left, it doesn't look like he's done collecting accolades just yet.

