Carlisle's Noah Clawson may be a lightweight for the Thundering Herd wrestling team, but don't let his size fool you.
Clawson is a leading figure on a team that appears to be better than a year ago. The junior 113-pounder takes on every challenge he faces, according to head coach Joe Wilson, and isn't afraid to step up and help his teammates however he can — even if that means grappling with a teammate twice his size.
A state qualifier last season, Clawson is a two-time USA Wrestling National Qualifier and an AAU All-American. He recently nabbed a third-place finish at the Carlisle Christmas Classic last weekend where the team finished as the top team for the second year in a row.
And with two years left, it doesn't look like he's done collecting accolades just yet.
You have free articles remaining.
HS Wrestling: Colton Zimmerman, Sean Smith win golds; Carlisle claims 11 medals, repeats as Christmas Classic champ
Carlisle took home team gold at the 58th Annual Carlisle Christmas Tournament on Saturday with 11 wrestlers taking home medals.
A man of few words: Carlisle's Colton Zimmerman quietly, patiently hunting program's first state championship
There's not much Colton Zimmerman wants to talk about. But when Carlisle starts dreaming up state championship hopes? Well, the junior has a word or two to say about that.