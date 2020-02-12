Athlete of the Week: Carlisle's Taylor Hebenstriet is all about controlling the mat and making others feel included

Carlisle's Taylor Hebenstriet is all about making those around him feel like they're part of the group.

The 113-pound junior may be small in stature, but he's big on controlling a room. Like teammate and previous Athlete of the Week Noah Clawson, Hebenstriet is a significant leader for the group in the room and during competition.

He's an Amateur Athletic Union All-American and a Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance All-American, so you can be sure Hebenstriet is all in when it comes to facing anyone on the mat.

He is also a huge part of the Best Buddy Club at Carlisle, which is all about working hand-in-hand with special needs students with whatever they need. Hebenstriet does his best to make those students feel included.

