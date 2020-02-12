You are the owner of this article.
Athlete of the Week: Carlisle's Taylor Hebenstriet is all about controlling the mat and making others feel included
Athlete of the Week: Carlisle's Taylor Hebenstriet is all about controlling the mat and making others feel included

Taylor Hebenstriet

Carlisle's Taylor Hebenstriet helps his teammates on and off the mat and is a leader for the team.

 Provided by Joe Wilson, Carlisle wrestling

Carlisle's Taylor Hebenstriet is all about making those around him feel like they're part of the group.

The 113-pound junior may be small in stature, but he's big on controlling a room. Like teammate and previous Athlete of the Week Noah Clawson, Hebenstriet is a significant leader for the group in the room and during competition.

He's an Amateur Athletic Union All-American and a Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance All-American, so you can be sure Hebenstriet is all in when it comes to facing anyone on the mat.

He is also a huge part of the Best Buddy Club at Carlisle, which is all about working hand-in-hand with special needs students with whatever they need. Hebenstriet does his best to make those students feel included.

