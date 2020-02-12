Athlete of the Week: Carlisle's Taylor Hebenstriet is all about controlling the mat and making others feel included

Carlisle's Taylor Hebenstriet is all about making those around him feel like they're part of the group.
The 113-pound junior may be small in stature, but he's big on controlling a room. Like teammate and previous Athlete of the Week Noah Clawson, Hebenstriet is a significant leader for the group in the room and during competition.
He's an Amateur Athletic Union All-American and a Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance All-American, so you can be sure Hebenstriet is all in when it comes to facing anyone on the mat.
He is also a huge part of the Best Buddy Club at Carlisle, which is all about working hand-in-hand with special needs students with whatever they need. Hebenstriet does his best to make those students feel included.
'More than just a coaching gig': Why the 5 longest-tenured wrestling coaches in Cumberland County have stuck around as long as they have
A man of few words: Carlisle's Colton Zimmerman quietly, patiently hunting program's first state championship
HS Wrestling: Carlisle's Sean Smith, Brandon Wells experienced different levels of wrestling in various places
Our previous 2019-20 Athletes of the Week:
Athlete of the Week: Boiling Springs' Braelen Mowe comes from a long line of swimmers and puts emphasis on inclusion
You have free articles remaining.
Athlete of the Week: Carlisle's James Barlow developed a love for basketball and cooking after moving to the area
Athlete of the Week: Carlisle wrestling's Noah Clawson a huge team leader despite being a lightweight
Athlete of the Week: Trinity's Grace Webster is a huge team leader and works closely with her school's THON
Athlete of the Week: Shippensburg field hockey's Alexa Henry keeps herself involved in an abundance of activities
Athlete of the Week: Camp Hill's Julia Raich spends her time perfecting her soccer skills and helping with the Special Olympics
Athlete of the Week: East Pennsboro's Gery Schnarrs applies lessons learned in girl scouts to field hockey
Athlete of the Week: Cedar Cliff boys soccer's Deegan MacLeod just wants to see people around him succeed
Athlete of the Week: Big Spring's Caleb Motter helps teach others about God, all while finding time to golf
Athlete of the Week: Red Land girls soccer player Anna Midock juggles school, pre-med preparation and practice
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda