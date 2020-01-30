You are the owner of this article.
Athlete of the Week: Boiling Springs' Braelen Mowe comes from a long line of swimmers and puts emphasis on inclusion
Athlete of the Week: Boiling Springs' Braelen Mowe comes from a long line of swimmers and puts emphasis on inclusion

Boiling Springs’ Braelen Mowe works with the school's inclusion club and enjoys fishing in his free time.

 Sentinel file

Braelen Mowe comes from a long line of swimmers at Boiling Springs High School.

Three siblings all swam for head coach Matt Brenner, and now Mowe, a freshman, is showing the Bubblers what he's got.

A lot of hope has been instilled into Mowe, and according to Brenner, he has already been one of the best on the team this season, winning three key races over Mechanicsburg and Trinity earlier in the season: "The sky is the limit on his future with swimming."

HS Swimming: Boiling Springs sweeps Big Spring behind impressive effort from Braelen Mowe

Mowe takes pride in being one of the first ones to show up to practice to get everything ready, and being the last to leave to help put everything away. Along with being a leader at practice, Mowe is also a leader in high school's inclusion club, where he helps kids with special needs feel included in various activities.

Outside of being in the water, Mowe also likes to spend his free time fishing, and runs cross country in the fall and track in the spring.

HS Swimming Highlights: Boiling Springs wins Colonial Division crown; Carlisle, Cumberland Valley get swept
HS Swimming Highlights: Relay teams lead Boiling Springs boys to Dover Invite title, girls to third

