Athlete of the Week: Boiling Springs' Braelen Mowe comes from a long line of swimmers and puts emphasis on inclusion

Braelen Mowe comes from a long line of swimmers at Boiling Springs High School.

Three siblings all swam for head coach Matt Brenner, and now Mowe, a freshman, is showing the Bubblers what he's got.

A lot of hope has been instilled into Mowe, and according to Brenner, he has already been one of the best on the team this season, winning three key races over Mechanicsburg and Trinity earlier in the season: "The sky is the limit on his future with swimming."

Mowe takes pride in being one of the first ones to show up to practice to get everything ready, and being the last to leave to help put everything away. Along with being a leader at practice, Mowe is also a leader in high school's inclusion club, where he helps kids with special needs feel included in various activities.

Outside of being in the water, Mowe also likes to spend his free time fishing, and runs cross country in the fall and track in the spring.

