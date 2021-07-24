'An awesome experience': Local baseball players lift Pennsylvania to Big 26 series win

The Red Land tandem started its Big 26 series off on the right foot Friday. Ebbert, who started at second base, laced a single back up the box, driving in Pennsylvania’s second run in the second inning, which closed Maryland’s previous 3-0 edge to 3-2.

“I was super anxious going into the at-bat. I was thinking about it the whole day,” Ebbert said. “I knew the first fastball I saw, I was going to get on it and I did. I barreled it up and got us a run.”

Peifer, after striking out in his first plate appearance as the starting designated hitter, followed suit, launching a three-run blast to left field in the third inning, giving Pennsylvania the 6-3 advantage. The team never relinquished the lead after that en route to a 10-6 opening-game victory.

“It’s been a couple of weeks since I played a baseball game, and I thought, ‘Let's get back into the swing of things and try to hit one out,’” Peifer said with a laugh.

The Patriot duo has come a long way since its freshman campaign. In the 2019 Red Land championship season, Peifer saw two plate appearances at the varsity level, and Ebbert just one. Fast forward to the closing of their junior year, Peifer batted .391 and Ebbert slashed .333 after significant playing time.