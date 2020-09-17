'All games covered': PIAA not seeing huge shortage of officials for the new season due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One percent.

That's the amount of officials the PIAA said it will lose this season. And many of the few dozen officials that won't be available this year won't be because of COVID-19 concerns.

Bill McHale, the head of male officials for District 3, said the PIAA reported that “40 of the 4,800 registered fall sports officials have officially submitted forms to go into an inactive status," although there may be more who just haven’t submitted a form.

The pandemic is a concern for some officials, but other factors are at play. One thing appears to be certain, however: there isn’t going to be a large need for officials, at least because of the pandemic.

“Some officials had decided previously that last year would be their last year of officiating,” McHale said through email. “This is a normal occurrence. Recruiting and retention of officials is getting harder every year. Other officials decided not to officiate due to concerns with the pandemic. Also, this year the state mandated clearances were due for most officials, so some may have simply not wanted to go through the expense of paying the mandated clearances.”