'All games covered': PIAA not seeing huge shortage of officials for the new season due to COVID-19 pandemic

One percent.
That's the amount of officials the PIAA said it will lose this season. And many of the few dozen officials that won't be available this year won't be because of COVID-19 concerns.
Bill McHale, the head of male officials for District 3, said the PIAA reported that “40 of the 4,800 registered fall sports officials have officially submitted forms to go into an inactive status," although there may be more who just haven’t submitted a form.
The pandemic is a concern for some officials, but other factors are at play. One thing appears to be certain, however: there isn’t going to be a large need for officials, at least because of the pandemic.
“Some officials had decided previously that last year would be their last year of officiating,” McHale said through email. “This is a normal occurrence. Recruiting and retention of officials is getting harder every year. Other officials decided not to officiate due to concerns with the pandemic. Also, this year the state mandated clearances were due for most officials, so some may have simply not wanted to go through the expense of paying the mandated clearances.”
"Most officials have a full-time job," said Cathy Wreski, the head of female officials for District 3. "So their concern was, 'If I go to a game and I get exposed I have to quarantine for 14 days, and I don't have that time in my full-time job.' Those were some of the questions that I was hearing through other chapters throughout the district."
Wreski, who is also a Mid-Penn field hockey official, has seen officials taking safety precautions just as seriously as the players and coaches have.
She said she doesn't have any immediate concerns about being out on the field during the pandemic and is confident in what the PIAA has been doing to create guidelines to keep everyone safe.
"I've been following pretty closely all of the steps that the PIAA has been taking," Wreski said. "My expectations are that everyone will be following those guidelines. What's important is that we remember that the officials apply the rules — they don't apply the COVID rules."
They will also follow Gov. Tom Wolf's mandate that allows no more than 25 indoors and 250 outdoors, although that mandate appears likely to change in the coming days.
“In most cases, officials have been told to follow the PIAA's Return to Competition document, communicate with the host schools prior to their scheduled match/game and inform their assignor if they experience any COVID symptoms or have a temperature of more than 100.3,” she said.
“For the most part, officials are holding chapter meetings/training via Zoom to adhere to the state's guidelines of 25 people in a closed space. The convenience of screen-sharing to show video for training purposes has been helpful. The Harrisburg Chapter of Field Hockey Officials has experienced an increase in meeting attendance.”
McHale believes that some officials have opted out of the season due to the pandemic, but the reported data shows that there won’t be a huge shortage for the new season.
And although some areas, like the WPIAL, are seeing a drop in numbers of officials, that drop isn't sharply correlated with the pandemic.
Most officials are just following protocols and hoping for a season just like the rest of the players and coaches.
“I do believe that some officials have chosen not to officiate this year due to concerns related to the pandemic,” McHale said. “With that said, all games are covered!”
