Adams: We're launching "Sentinel Senior Day" to celebrate spring sports seniors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic has upended nearly everything we typically take for granted as a high school sports community.

No games, no playoffs, not long bus rides.

No senior days.

Our staff typically enjoys telling stories about seniors during the season. But that is no longer possible in a traditional sense this spring, with all PIAA sports cancelled for the remainder of the school year.

We know athletes and their parents are hurting, especially seniors who will never get to play one last game with the teammates they've grown up with all their lives.

In lieu of this, we thought we'd do our small part to recognize and celebrate the 2020 spring sports seniors in our coverage area by holding our own "Sentinel Senior Day."

Our plan is simple: On May 1, we will dedicate our sports section to the seniors who we would've covered this year. With the help of coaches, athletic directors and athletes, we'll share photos and senior recognition capsules, as well as a list of all the area's seniors on spring rosters.

If you would like to be recognized on "Sentinel Senior Day," please fill out this Google Form by April 27.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.