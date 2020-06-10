Adams: More questions remain, but enough have been answered right now for PIAA sports to begin their comeback

And from Big Spring’s Joe Sinkovich: “I think the biggest question is when you’re talking about some of the more contact sports. Where are you gonna be once the season starts?”

That’s too broad a question to solve right now. There are no restrictions in the state’s guidelines on certain sports being allowed to play/practice or not. The National Federation of State High School Associations guidelines in May called football a high-risk sport — the national organization categorized prep sports in three tiers based on risk of infection due to close contact inherent in those sports — that should not be played in just about any circumstance in which a state or region is under quarantine restrictions, but the PIAA and governor’s office did not follow a similar approach.

So, at least right now, football is a go. Soccer and volleyball are a go. In exactly what fashion and with exactly how many fans is not clear yet.

Those are either questions athletic directors and school administrators will answer individually or, as is the case with the attendance concern Null mentioned, questions that hardly need an answer more than two months from the first scheduled games.