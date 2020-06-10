Adams: More questions remain, but enough have been answered right now for PIAA sports to begin their comeback

No surprises.
That’s the sentiment a few athletic directors shared in the hours after Gov. Tom Wolf released the first set of guidelines that will allow sports to return to Pennsylvania in some capacity.
That’s no surprise — athletic directors have been in constant communication with each other in the three months since all sports were shut down due to the coronavirus, lending and “stealing” ideas as they attempted to craft first drafts of their return-to-play strategies while awaiting word from the PIAA and the state.
“I gotta give credit — just like with coaching, you go to clinics and steal information from people,” Cumberland Valley’s Mike Craig said Wednesday afternoon, almost exactly three months since the last high school games were played. “The AD up in Hollidaysburg [Homer DeLattre, also the football coach] really came up with a good plan that we shared with all our Mid-Penn ADs.”
So, just about everyone was prepared for this. They’ve talked so much, it’s almost like the athletic directors I’ve spoken to are reciting from the same playbook. It was a playbook missing the last few pages, but it was the same basic playbook all the same.
Now that the guidelines have arrived, ADs are beginning to align their preemptive plans with what the state wants. They’re thankful they didn’t get a once-size-fits-all policy, which allows each school to cater their plans around their individual needs inside the state’s parameters.
The next step is finalizing return-to-play plans with their athletic training staffs and then getting approval from school boards. Then it’s about bringing coaches, players and parents up to speed.
“Coaches and athletic directors are planners. I know what I’m doing two years from now on a Friday night,” Craig said. “Coaches are the same way, they wanna plan and have things prepared.”
Questions certainly remain: “Will there be any wavering for attendance [caps as the regular season nears]?” Carlisle’s George Null asked.
That’s a decision that can and likely will be made later. Currently, the state’s occupancy guidelines are capped at an absolute max of 250 for schools in green-phase counties, which appears to include players, coaches, staff and officials and potentially spectators. But if a gym only fits 400, that cap drops to 200, 50% of the building’s occupancy. Whatever results in the lowest number, 250 or 50% occupancy, takes precedent, PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz clarified for me. Could that change in the next two months? Quite possibly.
Null also asked how schools, Carlisle included, plan to handle athletic training staff who don’t have summer hours. They’ll be critical to mitigate the risk of coaches and players contracting COVID-19 in the summer months.
That will be a potentially difficult question for school districts slammed by budget crises since the pandemic began. Carlisle saw its projected 2020-21 budget deficit spike from $1.7 million to $4.55 million in the first weeks of the pandemic when it reached the Midstate; the school has taken steps to cut into that deficit over the last few months.
And from Big Spring’s Joe Sinkovich: “I think the biggest question is when you’re talking about some of the more contact sports. Where are you gonna be once the season starts?”
That’s too broad a question to solve right now. There are no restrictions in the state’s guidelines on certain sports being allowed to play/practice or not. The National Federation of State High School Associations guidelines in May called football a high-risk sport — the national organization categorized prep sports in three tiers based on risk of infection due to close contact inherent in those sports — that should not be played in just about any circumstance in which a state or region is under quarantine restrictions, but the PIAA and governor’s office did not follow a similar approach.
So, at least right now, football is a go. Soccer and volleyball are a go. In exactly what fashion and with exactly how many fans is not clear yet.
Those are either questions athletic directors and school administrators will answer individually or, as is the case with the attendance concern Null mentioned, questions that hardly need an answer more than two months from the first scheduled games.
But these are not the types of questions that ADs appear to be losing sleep over right now — they’re just losing sleep in general as the stress of the worst pandemic in 100 years wreaks havoc on the country in myriad ways.
These are questions that can be solved, either by the schools or by the state at a later time. There never was a need for the governor’s office or the PIAA to plan out every minute detail two months before the first meaningful practices and nearly three months before the first games. Too much can, and likely will, change before August anyway. And the guidelines pretty clearly states more guidelines will come in due time, perhaps adding onto or overriding what’s currently in place.
“[As] more public health information is available, the administration may work with impacted entities to release further guidance which could impact fall, winter, or spring seasons,” the statement reads.
For now, offseason workouts can resume in the coming weeks. That’s all players and coaches would be doing anyway in a typical June other than taking family vacations.
We have enough answers right now to crack open locker rooms and equipment sheds, to dust off the squat racks and line fields.
That’ll have to do for now. That must do for now.
Jake Adams is the sports editor at The Sentinel, with nearly seven years experience covering local high school sports in Cumberland County. Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
