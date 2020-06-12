Adams: I am listening. And we will keep listening

Timmy Atkinson grew up in Carlisle, played guard for its beloved basketball team.
His mom is white. His dad is black. He left for college. He came back.
His journey, as young as it is, is not altogether atypical for many Carlisle natives.
I didn’t know much about Atkinson during the one year our paths intersected when he was a senior with the Thundering Herd and I was a young sports reporter.
That’s changed these last two weeks; we’ve talked more of late than we ever did.
We traded stories about his senior year — one of his favorites is when Deshawn Millington, then a freshman just beginning to discover his ridiculously high ceiling, called me “Jake from State Farm” during practice — and about growing up.
Atkinson, 23, has a master’s in organizational development and leadership from Shippensburg University and could’ve done any number of things after graduating in 2019.
He chose to stay home. He chose to help bring back the Carlisle Summer League last year (it was canceled this year by the pandemic), a program he benefited from as a youth. He chose to work and lead and perhaps inspire.
“I almost feel like I have a commitment [here],” Atkinson, who served his first year as the Herd’s head JV basketball coach last winter, said recently.
It’s important to listen to Atkinson, now more than ever as we approach three weeks since the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer set off protests and rallies across the nation and world.
It’s important to listen to Andre Anderson, Atkinson’s high school coach, a mentor of his and one of the few black head coaches in Cumberland County.
Anderson is a father with more than a decade of coaching and teaching experience, Atkinson is just beginning a similar journey.
“I definitely have more pride in what I do because to me it means a lot,” Atkinson said of his role with the Carlisle Community Coalition and as a JV coach, “but for people who can’t be in that position, it means a lot to them because I become a voice for people who can’t have a voice on a greater scale.”
They talked about how they’re processing the three weeks since Floyd was killed and the protests that have ensued. Graduates of what is the most diverse school district in Cumberland County — 83% white in a county that is 89% white — they talked about their concerns as black men. They talked about their families. They talked about what they want to see changed. They talked about what they love about their community.
So I asked how. How can we better cover Carlisle and its black and minority communities better? What am I missing?
Our newsroom — seven white males, two white females, and a mixed-race female — care deeply about covering this community well. We are a small group that is devoted to what we do. We have conversations about what we can do better, how we can do it and how we can maintain progress permanently.
Anderson and Atkinson said there is much that must be done — so I listened.
They suggested I do more to cover black volunteer coaches — "some of our greatest heroes," Atkinson said — at all levels who are trying to lead young athletes. They told me to look for more of the positive stories about the black students, athletes, coaches and mentors in the community. They asked that I cover these people in ways that show the community they are appreciated beyond their athletic contributions.
“I think a lot of the feel-good stories, and finding those people who are making an impact that are so-to-speak ordinary, everyday people who are going above and beyond,” said Atkinson.
"It’s out of a pure desire of their heart to wanna help kids.”
There’s more. Minorities are underrepresented in the coaching ranks in Carlisle and the surrounding county. What impact do the few black coaches like Anderson, Atkinson and those at the youth levels have on the black student-athletes they work with? What programs, like the Carlisle Summer League, are promoting and building up those populations?
So we will be better.
And I will listen.
Jake Adams is the sports editor at The Sentinel, with nearly seven years experience covering local high school sports in Cumberland County. Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
