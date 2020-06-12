Adams: I am listening. And we will keep listening

Our newsroom — seven white males, two white females, and a mixed-race female — care deeply about covering this community well. We are a small group that is devoted to what we do. We have conversations about what we can do better, how we can do it and how we can maintain progress permanently.

Anderson and Atkinson said there is much that must be done — so I listened.

They suggested I do more to cover black volunteer coaches — "some of our greatest heroes," Atkinson said — at all levels who are trying to lead young athletes. They told me to look for more of the positive stories about the black students, athletes, coaches and mentors in the community. They asked that I cover these people in ways that show the community they are appreciated beyond their athletic contributions.

“I think a lot of the feel-good stories, and finding those people who are making an impact that are so-to-speak ordinary, everyday people who are going above and beyond,” said Atkinson.

"It’s out of a pure desire of their heart to wanna help kids.”