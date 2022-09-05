A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week, Sept. 6-10

Mark your calendars for some of the top events in high school sports this week.

FOOTBALL

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Bubblers have been unfazed in their first two regular-season matchups, rolling to 66-18 and 44-7 wins over Littlestown and Bermudian Springs. Gettysburg may provide Boiling Springs its first true test of the season in a bout at Ecker Field. The Warriors topped Hershey 25-14 Week 1 before falling to New Oxford 28-14 Friday.

Carlisle at York (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Bearcats’ two losses have come within a combined seven points — a 28-24 defeat at the hands of Pittsburgh area’s Woodland Hills opening night and a 35-32 decision to Hempfield Friday. Meanwhile, the Herd are off to a blazing 2-0 start with victories over Mechanicsburg and Governor Mifflin and eye a 3-0 start for the second straight year.

Shippensburg at Spring Grove (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Greyhounds look to ride the momentum of hoisting their 11th consecutive Little Brown Jug. Shippensburg and Spring Grove both enter the Week 3 scrap undefeated (2-0) and meet for just the second time in the programs’ history. It will also be a reunion for former Ship standout Cameron Tinner, who is an assistant on the Rocket staff.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cumberland Valley, Chambersburg at State Colllege (Tuesday, 4 p.m.): The Eagles open their Mid-Penn Commonwealth slate with a trip to State College, where the Chambersburg boys and State College girls open their division title defense.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mechanicsburg at Palmyra (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.): The last time the Wildcats stepped foot on the OAL Sports Complex they punched their ticket to the program’s first District 3 championship appearance. Palmyra had Mechanicsburg’s number in two regular-season meetings last year but a senior-laden Wildcat squad could change that outcome this fall.

Lower Dauphin at Red Land (Wednesday, 7 p.m.): Knocking off the reigning District 3 Class 3A champions will be a big ask of the Patriots, but first-year head coach Heather Wolfe’s crew has already thrown their share of punches early this season. Even if it’s a loss for Red Land, the test from the Falcons will likely pay dividends down the road.

BOYS SOCCER

Mechanicsburg at Palmyra (Tuesday, 6;30 p.m.): After bringing home a tournament title from Reading Saturday, the Wildcats look to continue their strong start to the season against an unbeaten Palmyra team in a Keystone Division opener.

Boiling Springs at Lancaster Catholic (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.): The purple and gold bowl pits two Class 2A playoff teams from a year ago against each other in a nonleague contest. The Bubblers, now in Class 3A, have outscored opponents 9-1 through their first two games.

GIRLS SOCCER

Central Dauphin at Carlisle (Tuesday, 7 p.m.): Two storied central Pennsylvania programs, both entering the season with new coaches, face off in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth opener. Carlisle won its first two nonleague contests while the Rams open their regular season after running the Commonwealth table last year.

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin (Thursday, 7 p.m.): Contrasting styles collide when the Mid-Penn Keystone rivals meet. The Falcons outscored opponents 13-2 thought their first three games. Meanwhile, the Wildcats have held opponents to four goals in three games, including Thursday’s 3-1 win over Dallastwon.

GOLF

Keystone Division at Iron Valley Golf Course (Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.): Ranked the eighth best course in Pennsylvania by Golf Magazine, the Keystone Division is in for a challenge on the links. Golfers will traverse peaks and valleys, narrowed fairways and even an island green across the 18-hole track.

GIRLS TENNIS

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle (Thursday, 4 p.m.): The Cumberland County rivals look to keep pace in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth race after both suffered early season losses to State College.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Middletown at Trinity (Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.): The Shamrocks dig in to Mid-Penn Capital play against their likely division challenger. Trinity swept the Blue Raiders during last year’s regular season en route to its third District 3 2A title and second consecutive PIAA final appearance.

Cumberland Valley at State College (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.): The Eagles make the trek to Happy Valley for their Commonwealth opener. CV and State College are renowned for their scraps on the hardwood, but it was the Eagles who swept the Little Lions last season by scores of 3-2 and 3-1.