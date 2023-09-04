BOYS SOCCER

Central Dauphin at Carlisle (Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.): After a six-goal outburst in their season opener against Red Lion, the Thundering Herd (1-0) open conference play at home against the Rams (2-1), who won division and District 3 titles last fall.

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg (Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.): Coming off a busy first week with mixed results, including a 1-1 performance in Saturday’s tournament at Reading, the Wildcats (2-3) begin their Mid-Penn Keystone schedule at home against the defending district champion Cougars (1-1) before traveling to face Lower Dauphin Thursday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Chambersburg, State College at Cumberland Valley (Tuesday, 4 p.m.): The Eagle boys open their Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division title defense while the CV girls open the season by hosting the two squads that shared the division title in an electric dual-meet opener.

FIELD HOCKEY

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley (Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.): The Herd and Eagles delivered a pair of competitive Commonwealth Division matchups last season with CV pulling out 2-1 and 4-0 victories. The Eagles have high expectations for this season while Carlisle eyes a return to the District 3 Class 3A playoffs with a young roster.

West Perry at Northern (Thursday, 5:30 p.m.): The 2022 Colonial co-champions clash in Dillsburg for the first of two meetings this fall. The division rivals split last year’s season series. West Perry’s Jordan Byers recently became the program’s all-time leading scorer while Northern’s Olivia Anderson pocketed her 100th career point in an 11-1 win against Bermudian Springs Tuesday.

FOOTBALL

York at Carlisle (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Bearcats and Herd combined to pile up 101 points in last year’s meeting. York won 54-47, as former quarterback Sam Stoner connected with Jaheim White for an 8-yard touchdown with 16.3 seconds left in regulation.

Wyomissing at Trinity (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Spartans thumped Trinity 35-14 at home last fall. This year’s edition of the Shamrocks look to compete at a higher level after returning all but four starters from their 2022 PIAA 2A semifinalist team.

GOLF

Keystone Division at Carlisle Barracks Golf Course (Thursday, 1 p.m.): Mechanicsburg aims to extend its division lead. Carlisle and Red Land are the two teams chasing the first-place ‘Cats.

GIRLS SOCCER

West Perry at Boiling Springs (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.): Two Class 2A teams with postseason aspirations face off in Bubbletown for the first of their two Mid-Penn Colonial clashes this season. The Bubblers (2-1) swept last season’s two-game series with scores of 3-2 and 2-0. The Mustangs (2-1, 0-1 Colonial) ain to shake off Saturday’s 11-0 loss to Northern.

Red Land at Carlisle (Thursday, 6 p.m.): Neither the Patriots (4-0) nor the Thundering Herd (2-0) allowed a goal in the first week of the regular season. They’re scheduled to face off to finish the first week of the conference schedule. Red Land took a 2-1 decision at Carlisle last season after the two teams played to a 1-1 tie earlier in the schedule.

GIRLS TENNIS

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill (Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.): After striking success in the early stages of the regular season, the Panthers (2-0) and Lions (2-0) clash in their first of two head-to-head Mid-Penn Colonial matches. They played to a pair of 3-2 decisions last year. Both of them favored Camp Hill.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

State College at Cumberland Valley (Wednesday, 7:15 p.m.): Matches between the Little Lions and Eagles never disappoint. CV edged State College in both of last season’s meetings with 3-2 and 3-1 decisions.

WATER POLO

Wilson at Cumberland Valley (Thursday, 5:30 p.m.): Cumberland Valley opens its home schedule with a showdown against the Bulldogs in a busy week that also includes a trip to Reading Tuesday and Saturday’s Tiger Classic at North Allegheny.

