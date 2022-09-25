A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week Sept. 30-Oct. 1

BOYS SOCCER

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.): The Wildcats (8-2, 4-1 Keystone) enter the week with a three-game winning – and shutout – streak. They open the second half of the conference schedule against the Cougars (8-1, 5-0), who won the first round between the two teams 2-1 Sept. 6.

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg (Wednesday, 7 p.m.): Brandon Kulp’s golden goal gave the Eagles (6-0-1,4-0-0 Commonwealth) the edge in the first meeting between the teams. Meanwhile, the Trojans ( 7-2, 4-2) look to stay in the hunt for at least a share of the division title.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cumberland Valley, Mifflin County at Carlisle (Tuesday, 4 p.m.): With a 4-0 record, the Thundering Herd boys aim to keep their perfect record intact at home against the Cumberland County rival Eagles, who also boast a 4-0 conference record.

FIELD HOCKEY

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg (Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.): The Keystone Division powers face off in their second and final regular-season meeting at John H. Frederick Field. The Cougars and Wildcats’ previous meeting ended in a 1-0 decision with Palmyra punching in a first-quarter goal.

Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs (Wednesday, 7 p.m.): The Crusaders and Bubblers have separated themselves from the rest of the Capital pack and square off in the first of two contests this season. In a pair of tightly contested battles last fall, the Bubblers came out on top in 2-0 and 3-0 decisions.

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle (Thursday, 4 p.m.): CV’s Hayven Mumma gave the Eagles a lead with a late goal in the Commonwealth foes’ first meeting of the season, a 2-1 decision. Back for a second go-round, the Eagles will get their first glance of the Herd’s recently installed turf field and look to complete the regular-season sweep.

FOOTBALL

Central Dauphin at Carlisle (Thursday, 7 p.m.): The Rams and Herd get their first taste of Thursday night football under the lights of Ken Millen Stadium. Carlisle (3-2) broke out of a two-game slide Friday in a defensive 18-7 win against Chambersburg. Central Dauphin looks to rebound after receiving its fourth loss in a 19-8 affair with State College.

Trinity at Big Spring (Friday, 7 p.m.): Last year’s meeting between the Capital foes was back and forth with the Bulldogs eking out a 42-33 victory. The Shamrocks snapped their three-game losing skid against Boiling Springs Friday with a 26-14 triumph while Steel-High cruised past the Bulldogs 61-7. Both enter this week’s bout at Bulldog Stadium with a 2-3 record.

Shippensburg at Gettysburg (Friday, 7 p.m.): There’s some craziness in the Colonial, and Friday’s meeting between the Greyhounds and the Warriors will likely stir the pot even more. Shippensburg (4-1) handled Susquehanna Township 34-13 Thursday in a bounce-back win while Gettysburg (4-1) rides a three-game winning streak after blanking Mechanicsburg 14-0 at John H. Frederick Field.

GIRLS SOCCER

Chambersburg at Carlisle (Monday, 3:45 p.m.): The Thundering Herd (3-5-1, 1-3-1), hope to build some momentum when they welcome the Trojans (5-4, 2-3), winners of four straight, for the first game on Carlisl’'s new turf field.

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity (Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.): Like the Thundering Herd, the Shamrocks (7-0, 5-0 Capital) have a new turf field and hope to turn it into a home-field advantage against the Crusaders (9-1, 5-0) in a battle atop the Capital Division standings.

GIRLS TENNIS

Trinity at Camp Hill (Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.): Heading into the final week of conference matches, the Shamrocks (9-1, 8-0 Colonial) are in the driver’s seat while the Lions (10-2, 9-1) could have a chance to grab at least a share of the division crown. The Shamrocks won Round One between the two programs in a 3-2 decision Sept. 22.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland (Monday, 6:30 p.m.): In the next chapter of a long-standing Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivalry, the Colts angle to serve the Eagles their first loss of the year. CV has weathered several Commonwealth storms to this point of the season, including five-set matches with State College and Central Dauphin and a Chambersburg squad that swings well above its record.

Trinity at Middletown (Thursday, 6 p.m.): The Blue Raiders stole a set from last year’s state runner-ups in the teams’ first meeting of the season. Still, the Shamrocks wore down Middletown by Game 3 and clinched the match by scores of 26-24, 22-25, 25-16 and 25-9.

GOLF

Mid-Penn Championships at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course (Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.): Twenty-six Class 3A and three Class 2A golfers will advance to the District 3 Championships. Tuesday’s peformances on an arduous Dauphin Highlands track will determine who will advance.. The par-72, 6,147-yard course features a bulk of tests but also holes that will allow golfers to attack the pin.

WATER POLO

Central York at Cumberland Valley (Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. (girls), 6:30 (boys)): The Panthers and Eagles renew their central Pennsylvania rivalry in the pool. Central York holds a 3-7 boys record and a 5-5 girls record while the Eagles enter with a 3-6 boys record and a 5-4 girls record.