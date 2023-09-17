As the fall regular season charges toward its midpoint for most teams, here's a look at the games to watch this week in Cumberland County high school sports.

CROSS COUNTRY

PIAA Foundation Invitational (Saturday at Parkview Course, Hershey): Camp Hill and Mechanicsburg are among the teams set to take on the terrain that also hosts the state championship meet as the cross country season continues to escalate.

FIELD HOCKEY

Shippensburg at West Perry (Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.): The Mustangs have ruled the Colonial Division to this point of the year, forging a 5-0 record in league play. Can the Greyhounds, who hold a 5-3 record, disrupt West Perry’s momentum?

Cumberland Valley at State College (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.): The Eagles soar into State College Thursday for a clash atop Commonwealth standings. In two meetings last fall, the Little Lions gritted out a 1-0 overtime victory and a 2-1 win against CV.

FOOTBALL

Chambersburg at Carlisle (Friday, 7 p.m.): Friday offers Carlisle the chance to back from three straight losses when the Thundering Herd host Chambersburg at Ken Millen Stadium. The Trojans will be a tough test, though, after gouging Northern for 51 points in Week 2 and Waynesboro for 40 in Week 3.

East Pennsboro at Greencastle-Antrim (Friday, 7 p.m.): In one of the more intriguing matchups on the Week 5 slate, the Panthers venture down Interstate 81 to battle the Blue Devils. East Penn took care of business against Greencastle last season with a 30-13 triumph.

GOLF

Mid-Penn Capital at West Shore Country Club (Monday, 1 p.m.): After sweeping their home match at Mayapple Golf Club Tuesday, the 29-1 Bubblers have the chance to secure the Capital Division title at West Shore. If Bubbletown delivers, it will be its fifth consecutive crown.

BOYS SOCCER

Milton Hershey at Trinity (Monday, 7:30 p.m.): The Shamrocks (4-2, 2-2 Capital) have alternated wins and losses over their last five games. They look to build some momentum as they head into the heart of the Capital Division schedule when they host the Spartans (3-3, 2-2), who have lost their last three games by a total of four goals.

Cedar Cliff at Carlisle (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.): Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes face off with key standings points on the line and the chance to gain some much-needed momentum. The Colts (2-3-1, 0-1-1 Commonwealth) have gone winless since a 2-1 start. Meanwhile, the Herd (1-4, 0-3) finished the week still looking for their first win since their Aug. 31 season opener.

GIRLS SOCCER

Red Land at Cumberland Valley (Tuesday, 6 p.m.): The Patriots (7-1, 2-1 Commonwealth) have outscored opponents 40-4 through the first three weeks of the season. Meanwhile, the Eagles (3-3, 3-1) seek to build momentum after alternating wins and losses through their first six games.

Boiling Springs at Northern (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.): With a 5-0 start and a 44-1 scoring advantage following Thursday’s 2-0 win over defending division champion Greencastle-Antrim, the Polar Bears (5-0, 4-0 Colonial) have asserted themselves at the top of the standings. The Bubblers (7-1, 4-0) have met them stride-for-stride through two weeks of division games.

Southern Columbia at Camp Hill (Saturday, 11 a.m.): After a loss to Southern Columbia in last year’s PIAA Class A quarterfinals, the Lions (6-1) have payback on their minds when they welcome the defending state champion Tigers (4-0) to Siebert Park.

GIRLS TENNIS

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley (Monday, 4 p.m.): Two Commonwealth Division rivals clash in a match that could go a long way in settling the division race. The Eagles (10-0, 5-0 Commonwealth) have swept all 10 of their opponents so far. The Rams (7-1, 2-1) have rattled off seven straight wins since a season-opening loss to Hershey.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mechanicsburg at Carlisle (Monday, 6:30 p.m.): The Thundering Herd have lost four of their last five, but haven’t gone down without a fight in each match. Keystone foe Mechanicsburg visits Gene Evans Gymnasium Monday, looking to build off back-to-back wins.

Trinity at Boiling Springs (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.): The Bubblers enter the week on a four-match tear while the Shamrocks preserve an undefeated 5-0 season. Trinity meets Boiling Springs in a Capital clash Thursday where the hosts have two players — Olivia Hollen and Kaitlyn Fassl — eyeing milestone marks.