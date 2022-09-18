A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week, SEPT. 12-17

Mark your calendars for some of the top events in high school sports this week.
FOOTBALL
Boiling Springs at Trinity (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Bubblers and Shamrocks both come off tough losses at the hands of Steel-High and West Perry and eye a bounce back. The Capital clash will have a new look this year, as the teams face off on a revamped COBO Field.
Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg (Saturday, 1 p.m.): Goliath meets goliath. The Eagles and Cougars have separated themselves from the rest of the Commonwealth pack, with CV boasting a 4-0 record and Harrisburg a 2-1 mark. The Eagles sailed past CD East 45-14 Friday while the Cougars rebounded from a last-second Week 3 loss against Manheim Township and blitzed Carlisle 44-15.
Carlisle Invitational (Saturday, 9 a.m.): Travis Trail is the place to be, as runners from across the state, as well as from Maryland, Delaware, compete in a series of races as the cross country season heats up.
Mechanicsburg at Hershey (Wednesday, 4 p.m.): The Trojans 3-2 upset of Lower Dauphin last week ups the ante in their meeting with the Wildcats. Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg comes off a 1-1 stretch last week (4-2 overall) with a 3-2 loss to the Falcons and a 2-0 shutout of Red Land.
State College at Cumberland Valley (Thursday, 6 p.m.): The Eagles’ Commonwealth slate ramps up with a visit from the Little Lions Thursday. CV is in search of a rebound after a 2-1 loss at the hands of Mifflin County last week. Still, head coach Ashley Hooper’s crew has forged a solid 5-1 (3-1 Commonwealth) start to their season.
GOLF
Capital Division at Mayapple Golf Club (Tuesday, 1 p.m.): The Capital crown will be decided on Boiling Springs’ home links. The Bubblers grip a three-win lead with two matches left. A Monday match at Rich Valley Golf Course could change the trajectory of Tuesday’s tournament, as the Bubblers eye their fourth straight division title.
Boiling Springs at Northern (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.): Two teams looking to make their move in the Mid-Penn Colonial race square off. The Polar Bears (3-1 Colonial, 5-2 overall) finished their week with back-to-back shutouts wins, extending their winning streak to four, while the Bubblers (3-1, 5-2) bounced back from a shutout loss with a pair of conference wins.
CD East at Mechanicsburg (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.): The key Mid-Penn Keystone matchup features a pair of teams that finished the week in the top six of the District 3 Class 4A power rankings. The Wildcats (2-1 Keystone, 6-2 overall) picked up back-to-back shutouts after dropping their conference opener while the Panthers (2-1, 4-1) also won two in a row to close out their week.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cumberland Valley at Red Land (Tuesday, 3:45 p.m.): The Eagles (3-0-1 Commonwealth, 3-1-1 overall) have not lost since dropping their nonleague season opener to North Allegheny. The Patriots (2-0-1, 6-0-1) have picked up points in each of their games so far this season.
The Eagles and Rams played to a scoreless draw in the latest installment of one of the Mid-Penn's marquee rivalries.
Northern at Boiling Springs (Wednesday, 7 p.m.): The Polar Bears (3-1 Colonial, 5-1 overall) enter a key week in the Colonial Division looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, a 3-1 setback at Greencastle Thursday. Meanwhile, the Bubblers (4-0, 7-1) have not lost since a season-opening setback at Chambersburg.
TENNIS
Carlisle at Mechanicsburg (Wednesday, 4 p.m.): The Cumberland County rivals face off in a nonleague match. The Thundering Herd (6-3) finished the week in the No. 16 spot of the District 3 power rankings while the Wildcats (6-4) occupied No. 18.
Cumberland Valley at Altoona (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.): The Eagles receive little rest as they soar back into Commonwealth play against the Mountain Lions after three daunting matches to open their season. CV (3-0, 3-0 Commonwealth) angles to ride the momentum of its first season sweep against Chambersburg, where the Eagles bore down and closed out three evenly-matched sets.
Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff (Thursday, 6 p.m.): If the Trojans’ fight against CV was any indication, the Colts are in for a test on their home floor. Cedar Cliff sits at 2-2 (1-2 Commonwealth) as of Sunday, having swept Altoona, fallen 3-0 to State College and took Central Dauphin to five sets in a 3-2 loss.
Photos: Central Dauphin East at Cumberland Valley Football