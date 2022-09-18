A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week, SEPT. 12-17

Mark your calendars for some of the top events in high school sports this week.

FOOTBALL

Boiling Springs at Trinity (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Bubblers and Shamrocks both come off tough losses at the hands of Steel-High and West Perry and eye a bounce back. The Capital clash will have a new look this year, as the teams face off on a revamped COBO Field.

Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg (Saturday, 1 p.m.): Goliath meets goliath. The Eagles and Cougars have separated themselves from the rest of the Commonwealth pack, with CV boasting a 4-0 record and Harrisburg a 2-1 mark. The Eagles sailed past CD East 45-14 Friday while the Cougars rebounded from a last-second Week 3 loss against Manheim Township and blitzed Carlisle 44-15.

CROSS COUNTRY

Carlisle Invitational (Saturday, 9 a.m.): Travis Trail is the place to be, as runners from across the state, as well as from Maryland, Delaware, compete in a series of races as the cross country season heats up.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mechanicsburg at Hershey (Wednesday, 4 p.m.): The Trojans 3-2 upset of Lower Dauphin last week ups the ante in their meeting with the Wildcats. Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg comes off a 1-1 stretch last week (4-2 overall) with a 3-2 loss to the Falcons and a 2-0 shutout of Red Land.

State College at Cumberland Valley (Thursday, 6 p.m.): The Eagles’ Commonwealth slate ramps up with a visit from the Little Lions Thursday. CV is in search of a rebound after a 2-1 loss at the hands of Mifflin County last week. Still, head coach Ashley Hooper’s crew has forged a solid 5-1 (3-1 Commonwealth) start to their season.

GOLF

Capital Division at Mayapple Golf Club (Tuesday, 1 p.m.): The Capital crown will be decided on Boiling Springs’ home links. The Bubblers grip a three-win lead with two matches left. A Monday match at Rich Valley Golf Course could change the trajectory of Tuesday’s tournament, as the Bubblers eye their fourth straight division title.

BOYS SOCCER

Boiling Springs at Northern (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.): Two teams looking to make their move in the Mid-Penn Colonial race square off. The Polar Bears (3-1 Colonial, 5-2 overall) finished their week with back-to-back shutouts wins, extending their winning streak to four, while the Bubblers (3-1, 5-2) bounced back from a shutout loss with a pair of conference wins.

CD East at Mechanicsburg (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.): The key Mid-Penn Keystone matchup features a pair of teams that finished the week in the top six of the District 3 Class 4A power rankings. The Wildcats (2-1 Keystone, 6-2 overall) picked up back-to-back shutouts after dropping their conference opener while the Panthers (2-1, 4-1) also won two in a row to close out their week.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cumberland Valley at Red Land (Tuesday, 3:45 p.m.): The Eagles (3-0-1 Commonwealth, 3-1-1 overall) have not lost since dropping their nonleague season opener to North Allegheny. The Patriots (2-0-1, 6-0-1) have picked up points in each of their games so far this season.

Defense, resiliency fuel Cumberland Valley in scoreless girls soccer draw with Central Dauphin The Eagles and Rams played to a scoreless draw in the latest installment of one of the Mid-Penn's marquee rivalries.

Northern at Boiling Springs (Wednesday, 7 p.m.): The Polar Bears (3-1 Colonial, 5-1 overall) enter a key week in the Colonial Division looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, a 3-1 setback at Greencastle Thursday. Meanwhile, the Bubblers (4-0, 7-1) have not lost since a season-opening setback at Chambersburg.

TENNIS

Carlisle at Mechanicsburg (Wednesday, 4 p.m.): The Cumberland County rivals face off in a nonleague match. The Thundering Herd (6-3) finished the week in the No. 16 spot of the District 3 power rankings while the Wildcats (6-4) occupied No. 18.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cumberland Valley at Altoona (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.): The Eagles receive little rest as they soar back into Commonwealth play against the Mountain Lions after three daunting matches to open their season. CV (3-0, 3-0 Commonwealth) angles to ride the momentum of its first season sweep against Chambersburg, where the Eagles bore down and closed out three evenly-matched sets.

Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff (Thursday, 6 p.m.): If the Trojans’ fight against CV was any indication, the Colts are in for a test on their home floor. Cedar Cliff sits at 2-2 (1-2 Commonwealth) as of Sunday, having swept Altoona, fallen 3-0 to State College and took Central Dauphin to five sets in a 3-2 loss.