A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week, Sept. 12-17

Mark your calendars for some of the top events in high school sports this week.

FOOTBALL

Camp Hill at Big Spring (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Lions roar into Bulldog Stadium undefeated while the Bulldogs come off their first win of the season, a 47-0 drubbing of Newport. Last year’s meeting went to Big Spring, a 42-7 win, but Camp Hill is poised to make this year’s Capital clash more competitive.

Harrisburg at Carlisle (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Herd come off a heart-breaking loss to William Penn but have no time to hang their heads before a Commonwealth opener against the Cougars, who visit Ken Millen Stadium for after topping Carlisle twice last season — once in the regular season and once in the playoffs.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational (Saturday, 9 a.m.): Runners looking to return to the Big Spring course for the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships have a chance to test the terrain in Newville and measure up some of thecompetition from around the region.

FIELD HOCKEY

Northern at Boiling Springs (Monday, 7 p.m.): Last year’s meeting at Ecker Field between the field hockey powerhouses swung in favor of Northern, 3-0. Both teams, the reigning champions in their respective divisions, are off to searing starts this fall, with the Polar Bears jumping to a 7-0 record and the Bubblers pitching three shutouts en route to a 3-0 mark.

Red Land at Mechanicsburg (Wednesday, 6 p.m.): Another hard-nosed Keystone matchup, the Patriots visit the Wildcats at John H. Frederick Field. Both Red Land and Mechanicsburg have wrangled in early-season tests against Lower Dauphin and Palmyra and expect another battle when they face one another.

GOLF

Capital Division at Sunset Golf Course (Monday, 1:30 p.m.): The Capital Division crosses over to the East Shore in what could be a pivotal match for several teams. Boiling Springs, standing atop the Capital standings with a three-win lead, has the opportunity to attack the links-style Sunset course and create some separation in the division. Middletown, Camp Hill and East Pennsboro are all on the Bubblers’ heels in second, third and fourth place.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Northern at Big Spring (Tuesday, 6 p.m.): The Polar Bears and Bulldogs have flashed glimpses of dominance early on this fall, but Tuesday’s meeting in Newville likely won’t see one side of the net control the other. Northern takes a 2-2 record into the match while the Bulldogs sit at 2-1 as of Sunday.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.): State College nearly clipped the Eagles up in Happy Valley last week, but the Eagles bore down and held off the Little Lions for a 3-2 victory. The Trojans present another Commonwealth challenge when they visit the Eagle Dome Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin (Monday, 3:45 p.m.): One of the Mid-Penn’s top rivalries reignites as the race for the Commonwealth Division crown heats up. The Eagles enter the contest unbeaten at 3-0-1 while the Rams have rattled off four straight wins after a season-opening loss at Manheim Township.

Trinity at Camp Hill (Thursday, 7 p.m.): The backyard foes renew their rivalry at Seibert Park. The Lions won a pair of decisions – 3-0 and 3-1 – en route to last year’s run to a District 3 Class 2A title.

GIRLS SOCCER

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley (Monday, 6 p.m.): The Rams won a pair of games against the Eagles last year to fortify their run to a division title. Cumberland Valley looks to reverse the outcome against a Central Dauphin team coming off a 1-0 loss to Manheim Township Saturday.

Northern at Greencastle-Antrim (Thurssday, 7 p.m.): Both sides enter the week unbeaten on the quest for a Mid-Penn Colonial Division title. If the Polar Bears are ready to reach a higher gear, a win on the road against the reigning division champions would give them a chance to show it.

GIRLS TENNIS

Camp Hill at Trinity (Monday, 4 p.m.): The Mid-Penn Colonial division rivals face off with unbeaten conference records and sole possession of first place on the line. The Shamrocks defeated the Lions in a pair of regular-season contests last year.

WATER POLO

Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg (Tuesday, 5 p.m. girls, 6 p.m. boys): The Cumberland County foes collide in an early season test. The Eagles swept the Wildcats in last year with the boys winning 16-9 and the girls winning 13-3.