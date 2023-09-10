With the weather cooling down and division races heating up, here's a look at the games to watch this week in Cumberland County high school sports.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ben Bloser XC Invitational at Big Spring (Saturday, 9 a.m.): The cross country season heats up as teams head to Big Spring, site of the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships, for competitive races featuring teams and runners from across the region.

FIELD HOCKEY

Boiling Springs at Northern (Monday, 5:30 p.m.): The Polar Bears had roared to a 5-0 start until a 5-0 setback to West Perry Thursday. Meanwhile, Boiling Springs carries a 2-0 mark into Monday’s nonleague matchup. The teams have split their last two meetings.

Mechanicsburg at Red Land (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.): Mechanicsburg won both of last year’s contests, but the victories didn’t come without a fight from the Patriots. The Mid-Penn Keystone foes feature new-look lineups this fall and are destined for another battle Wednesday at West Shore Stadium.

FOOTBALL

West Perry at Trinity (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Capital Division schedule opens with an anticipated matchup between the Mustangs and Shamrocks. West Perry knocked off Trinity 40-14 last fall en route to the District 3 Class 3A championship game. Following the loss, the ‘Rocks ripped off four straight wins, setting the tone for a run to District 3 2A gold and the PIAA semifinals.

Gettysburg at East Pennsboro (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Panthers will be celebrating 100 years of football in Enola when the Warriors come town for the teams’ Colonial opener. Gettysburg won last year’s meeting 27-11.

GOLF

Capital Division at Mayapple Golf Club (Tuesday, noon): Boiling Springs can inch closer to its fifth consecutive Capital title Tuesday in its home match at Mayapple. The Bubblers have a five-win cushion over second-place East Pennsboro entering the tournament.

GIRLS TENNIS

Trinity at Camp Hill (Monday, 3:30 p.m.): The winner between the first of two team matches between the rivals has the inside track to a Mid-Penn Colonial title. The Shamrocks (4-1, 3-0) have won four straight since a 3-2 season-opening loss to Dallastown. The Lions (3-0, 3-0) won both head-to-head matches last season.

BOYS SOCCER

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley (Monday, 6 p.m.): Both teams enter the Mid-Penn’s version of “El Classico” on winning streaks with the Eagles (3-0, 1-0 Commonwealth) and District 3 champion Rams (3-1, 1-0) undefeated in the Commonwealth. Central Dauphin swept the season series last year.

Camp Hill at Trinity (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.): The cross-town rivals face off for their first of two Mid-Penn Capital Division meetings this season. The Lions (3-1, 1-1 Capital) won three straight games by shutout after a loss in their season opener. Meanwhile, the Shamrocks (2-1, 1-1) finished the week with their first loss of the season, a 1-0 setback at East Pennsboro.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin: (Monday, 3:45 p.m.): After a 2-2 start on a season-opening road trip, the Eagles (3-2, 1-1 Commonwealth) defeated Chambersburg last week and look to build momentum when they visit the rival Rams (2-0, 2-0). Central Dauphin scored the only goal in the two games between the two teams last year.

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.): Northern came just shy in last year’s Mid-Penn Colonial title race, finishing second to Greencastle-Antrim. Winning their first four games by a combined score of 28-1, the Polar Bears (4-0, 2-0 Colonial) look to keep the momentum going at Big Spring Tuesday and at home Thursday against the Blue Devils (2-1, 2-0), who were the only team to defeat them during the 2022 regular season.

Trinity at Camp Hill (Thursday, 7 p.m.): Two teams that went to the state quarterfinals in their respective classifications last season test each other early in the Mid-Penn Capital Division schedule. The Shamrocks (3-0, 1-0 Capital) swept the season series last year. The Lions (4-1, 1-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season with a pair of wins last week.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Big Spring at Littlestown (Monday, 7 p.m.): Following a season-opening loss to Carlisle, Big Spring has bounced back with consecutive wins, including a five-set thriller against Greencastle. The Bulldogs put their recent tear to the test Monday when they visit the Thunderbolts, who have suffered back-to-back setbacks.

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg (Thursday, 6 p.m.): The Eagles cross the county line Thursday to face off against a battle-tested Trojan squad. While CV’s record (2-0) would indicate the upper hand, Chambersburg endured a pair of five-set matches against Mechanicsburg and Greencastle in its first full week of action.