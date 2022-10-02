A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week Oct. 3-8

CROSS COUNTRY

Gettysbug Invitational (Saturday, 8:30 a.m.): Runners hit the course at Gettysburg for one of the final major tune-ups before the start of the postseason. Cumberland Valley’s Jordan Tiday finished third in last year’s boys race, leading the Eagles to a team title.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, (Monday, 6 p.m.): The wild Keystone Division slate rolls on for the Wildcats and Patriots, as the teams meet for their second and final regular-season contest at West Shore Stadium. In a defensive first meeting, Mechanicsburg edged Red Land 2-0 with two first-half goals.

Greenwood at Boiling Springs, (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.): A potential preview of the District 3 Class A playoffs, the Wildcats make the trip to Bubbletown for a nonconference matchup. The Bubblers, riding an 11-game winning streak, have yet to allow a goal this fall. Greenwood averages 4.5 goals per game and carries an 11-1 record as of Sunday.

Lower Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, (Friday, 4:30 p.m.): The Falcons cross to the West Shore for a gritty Mid-Penn crossover matchup with the Eagles. The programs’ last meeting was in the 2021 District 3 3A Championships where Lower Dauphin soared to a 3-0 victory.

FOOTBALL

Northern at East Pennsboro (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Mid-Penn Colonial bout pits the Polar Bears (3-3, 2-1 Colonial), who controlled the second half to a Week 6 win over Greenastle, and the Panthers (4-2, 1-2), who are coming off a loss at Mechanicsburg.

Juniata at Boiling Springs (Friday, 7 p.m.): In a nonleague showdown, the Bubblers (2-4) aim to right the ship after losses in their last four games. They host the Indians (4-2), who have won their last three.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.): The Eagles and Rams square off on the hardwood for a second time this season. The first match between the Commonwealth counterparts resulted in a 3-2 decision in CV’s favor. However, down two sets, Central Dauphin rallied and forced a fifth set.

Big Spring at Northern (Thursday, 6 p.m.): Another highly anticipated division rematch, the Bulldogs visit the Polar Bears for a Colonial scrap. Northern clinched a 3-2 victory in the teams’ first meeting with winning scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 15-6. Big Spring nabbed sets 1 and 3 by scores of 25-22 and 25-21.

Sentinel Shout-Outs for Sept. 28 This week's shout-outs go to Carlisle's linemen, Mechancisburg's Kyra Dillon and Cedar Cliff's Katie Koppenhaver.

GOLF

District 3 Championships, (Friday and Saturday): Local golfers tee off from Briarwood and Honey Run Golf Club in York Friday and Saturday morning for the 2022 championships. The Class 3A contingent will play at Briarwood while the 2A field plays at Honey Run. The top 18 boys scores from 3A will advance to the PIAA tournament as will the top eight 2A boys scores. For the girls, nine 3A and four 2A golfers will punch their ticket to states.

BOYS SOCCER

New Oxford at Carlisle (Thursday, 4 p.m.): Coming off a nonleague win Saturday against Ephrata, the Thundering Herd (4-6) enter the week looking to continue their push for a District 3 playoff berth. They have a chance when they welcome the Colonials (8-5) to their new turf field.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley (Thursday, 6 p.m.): One of the Mid-Penn’s fiercest rivalries renews after weather pushed back their first scheduled meeting. The Rams (10-1, 6-0 Commonwealth) and Eagles (7-1-2, 5-1-0) finished the week as the top two teams in the District 3 Class 4A rankings.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg (Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.): The Wildcats (8-4, 6-1 Keystone) enter the week with a six-game winning streak. The only regular-season loss for Falcons (9-1-1, 6-1-0) came in a 2-1 decision the first time they faced off against Mechanicsburg.

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.): The Eagles (6-1-2, 6-0-1 Commonwelath and Rams ( 8-1-1, 6-0-1) played to a scoreless draw in their first regular-season meeting. They’ll clash again at Landis Field, perhaps with a first place in the Commonwealth Division at stake.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mid-Penn singles and doubles championships (Thursday-Monday): The tennis postseason kicks off with Mid-Penn plyers vying for individual and doubles titles and berths in the District 3 tournaments. Central Dauphin and CD East are slated to host the Class 3A field, while the Class 2A brackets unfold at East Pennsboro.