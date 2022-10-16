A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week, Oct. 17-22

FIELD HOCKEY

Cumberland Valley at State College (Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.): Commonwealth Division matchups tend to go down to the wire, and the first clash between the Eagles and Little Lions was no exception. In the teams’ first faceoff at Eagle View Stadium, State College needed overtime to squeeze by with a victory, a 1-0 decision.

Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt (Thursday, 3:45 p.m.): The undefeated and surging Bubblers end their season with a Capital Division challenger. Boiling Springs crosses to the East Shore to face the Crusaders in the teams’ season finale. The Bubblers blanked McDevitt 4-0 in the contender’s first meeting at Ecker Field in September.

GOLF

PIAA Championships (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 8:30 a.m.): The 2022 high school golf season reaches its conclusion at Penn State’s Blue and White Courses in State College. Five local golfers, including Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham, Camp Hill’s Willow Dixon and Cumberland Valley’s Ben Trautlein, Anthony DePietress and Megan Fenton, will compete in Monday and Tuesday’s individual tournament. The CV girls will compete in Wednesday’s team championships.

BOYS SOCCER

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.): The Bubblers (9-5-1) begin the week on the outside of the District 3 Class 3A playoffs, ranked No. 18 in a classification that advances 16 teams to the postseason. They’ll try to improve their case against the Lions (8-6-1), who enter the week having dropped back-to-back games to Susquehanna Township and Lewisburg.

Hershey at Mechanicsburg (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.): The second-place and third-place teams in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division clash in a regular-season finale. The Trojans (11-3, 8-2 Keystone) topped the Wildcats (11-4-1, 6-3-) in the first head-to-head meeting with a 2-1 decision Sept. 26.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mechanicsburg at Hershey (Wednesday, 6:45 p.m.): Looking to clinch a spot in the district playoffs, the Wildcats (9-7, 7-3 Keystone) go for the regular-season series sweep against the Trojans (8-8, 5-4) after earning a 1-0 victory when the two teams last met Sept. 26.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt (Thursday, 7:45 p.m.): The only loss to date for the Shamrocks (12-1, 9-1 Capital) came against the Crusaders (15-1, 10-0) in a 2-1 decision Sept. 27. The two teams wrap up the regular season in what could determine the division title.

GIRLS TENNIS

Cumberland Valley at New Oxford (Monday, 11 a.m. at Hershey Racquet Club): After winning their district team tournament opener, the Eagles (15-2) look to knock off the top-seeded Colonials (17-0) in the semifinals. The Eagles’ Riya Srinivas and Varnika Udhayakumar are set to play in the District 3 doubles tournament scheduled to begin Friday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs (Monday, 6:30 p.m.): Boiling Springs has forged a 9-5 record to date and is in the thick of the postseason race. The Eagles visit Bubbletown to kick off the week in what could be a pivotal match.

Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff (Wednesday, 6 p.m.): A typical slugfest between the Commonwealth rivals, Wednesday’s match at Cedar Cliff carries an even heavier weight. Cumberland Valley enters the match looking to improve its District 3 playoff seeding while the Colts are fighting to keep their postseason hopes afloat, sitting three spots outside the playoff picture in the Class 4A field.

WATER POLO

Mechancisburg at Cumberland Valley (Tuesday, 5 p.m. (girls), 6 p.m. (boys)): The Eagles (boys 10-10, girls 11-9) open their final week of the regular season with a home tilt against the Wildcats (boys 2-20, girls 5-15). Cumberland Valley swept the first round between the two programs with a boys score of 15-7 and a girls score of 12-3 Sept. 13.