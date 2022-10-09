A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week Oct. 10-16

CROSS COUNTRY

Mid-Penn Championships (Saturday, 9:30 a.m., at Big Spring): The conference’s top runners take aim at Mid-Penn hardware as the cross country postseason gets underway at Big Spring, which is also the site of the District 3 Championships.

FOOTBALL

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Thundering Herd and Eagles commence in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash on new-look Chapman Field. Carlisle looks to keep its postseason hopes alive with a win while CV aims to widen its momentum with a third straight victory.

Trinity at Camp Hill (Friday, 7 p.m.): The crosstown foes renew their rivalry at Siebert Park. The visiting Shamrocks had an extra week to prepare with their forfeit win against Middletown Friday while the Lions look to bounce back from a landslide loss to Steel-High Saturday. Camp Hill took last year’s game in a rain-soaked 7-0 decision.

East Pennsboro at Shippensburg (Friday, 7 p.m.): Both Colonial representatives braved divisional battles Friday, with the Greyhounds eking out a 14-10 win over Mechanicsburg and the Panthers falling to Northern 28-27 in an overtime affair. East Penn has dropped its last two contests while Shippensburg has split its last two games.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mid-Penn Class 3A finals (Monday, 1 p.m., at CD East): Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas and Mechanicsburg’s Ryma Saha headline the title matches with a freshman face off for the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A No. 1 singles title. The tennis postseason continues with the Cumberland Valley’s first-round match against Manheim Central in the District 3 Class 3A team tournament Thursday and the district’s singles tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.

East Pennsboro's Monica Nguyen wins Mid-Penn Class 2A girls tennis singles title Nguyen fought off off a challenge from Middletown’s Lena Emigh for a three-set victory (6-1, 3-6, 6-3) in the Mid-Penn tournament final Friday at East Pennsboro.

BOYS SOCCER

Lancaster Country Day at West Shore Christian (Friday, 4 p.m.): Entering the week with one loss, the Bobcats (12-1) close out the regular season with a nonleague match at home against the Cougars (5-8), who begin the week on the bubble in the race to qualify for the District 3 Class A tournament.

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin (Saturday, 10 a.m.): Nine days after the Rams (11-1, 7-0 Commonwealth) won Round One between the two rivals, the Eagles (7-3-2, 5-2) invade Lands Field with a shot at a regular-season series split.

GIRLS SOCCER

Greencastle at Northern (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.): The unbeaten Blue Devils (13-0, 10-0 Colonial) were the only team to hand Northern al loss this season, a 3-1 decision in Greencastle. The Polar Bears (12-1, 8-1) can pull even in the Colonial Division standings.

Carlisle at Cedar Cliff (Thursday, 7 p.m.): Two team looking to make their case for a District 3 Class 4A postseason berth, the Thundering Herd (8-5-1, 2-5-1 Commonwealth) and the Colts (5-6-1, 2-5-1) clash for the second time this season. Cedar Cliff took a 1-0 victory at Carlisle Sept. 22.

FIELD HOCKEY

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley (Monday, 6 p.m.): The Rams and Eagles transition their heated rivalry to the pitch. Central Dauphin visits Eagle View Stadium for the second regular-season meeting between the Commonwealth Division foes. CV edged the Rams 2-1 last month.

Hershey at Mechanicsburg (Monday, 7:30 p.m.): The Trojans trek to the West Shore and John H. Frederick Field for the Keystone rivals' second regular-season contest. The Wildcats topped Hershey 2-1 the first go-round. The Trojans come off a second upset of Lower Dauphin and a tie with Red Land last week while the ‘Cats clipped the Patriots 2-1 in overtime and trounced East Pennsboro 7-2.

Big Spring at Susquehanna Township (Wednesday, 4 p.m.): The Bulldogs are picking up steam, having outlasted Milton Hershey and Middletown last week to secure their first two wins of the season. Big Spring aims to keep the momentum rolling when it visits the Indians midweek in a Capital matchup. Township blanked the Bulldogs 4-0 earlier this season.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg (Monday, 6:30 p.m.): The Eagles are in search of a rebound — having lost to Central Dauphin in three sets Wednesday — against a Chambersburg squad that presented them fits in the teams’ first match of the season. CV bore down, though, sweeping the Trojans by scores of 25-22, 25-23 and 25-17.

Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg (Thursday, 6 p.m.): The Colts swing well above their record and look to challenge a Wildcat outfit that’s 10-1 and rides a nine-match winning streak as of Sunday. Cedar Cliff is mired in a three-match skid and is fighting for a District 3 Class 4A postseason spot.