A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week (Nov. 28-Dec. 3)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boiling Springs and East Pennsboro at the Paul Corby Tip-Off Tournament (Friday-Saturday): The Bubblers host their annual season-opening invitational with the Panthers, Elizabethtown and New Oxford joining the tournament. East Penn and New Oxford square off at 6 p.m. Friday followed by the Bears and Bubblers at 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg (Friday, 7 p.m.): Head coach Mike Gaffey mans the Wildcat bench for the first time when Spring Grove visits Friday night in a nonleague clash. Mechanicsburg will feature a revamped starting five this season headlined by senior Seth Brubaker and sophomore Josh Smith.

FOOTBALL

Trinity vs. Southern Columbia in PIAA semifinals at Selinsgrove (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Shamrocks’ unprecedented postseason run takes them into the Class 2A semifinals opposite the five-time defending champion Tigers with a berth in next week’s championship game on the line.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carlisle, East Pennsboro, Northern, Shippensburg in Northern Tip-Off Tournament (Friday-Saturday): The Polar Bears’ and the Greyhounds’ Eric Minor make their regular-season debuts as their programs’ new head coaches in a tournament that features a mix of the area’s rising young talent and some of its top seniors. Carlisle returns all of its lineup from last year’s tournament-winning team.

Cumberland Valley at Hempfield Tip-Off Tournament (Friday-Saturday): The Eagles kick off their season with a first-round game against Governor Mifflin scheduled for 6 p.m. Dallastown and host Hempfield fill out the field in a tournament that serves as an early season test for perennial playoff contenders.

SWIMMING

Dallastown, Wilson at Cumberland Valley (Friday, 4:30 p.m.): There are few coaches that prepare their teams for the championship meets as well as CV skipper Mike Gobrecht. The Eagles take on a season-opening challenge when Dallastown and Wilson travel to the CV natatorium for a tri-meet.

WRESTLING

CV Kickoff Classic (Friday-Saturday): The 25 teams in one of central Pennsylvania’s top early season tournaments include Boiling Springs, Northern, Red Land, Shippensburg and the host Eagles. The Bubblers’ Eli Bounds and the Polar Bears’ Cole Bartram claimed titles in last year’s tournament.