Division titles are on the line for teams, and individual sports head into the postseason this week in local high school sports.

BASEBALL

Camp Hill at Middletown (Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.): The Lions can take a step closer to capturing the Mid-Penn Capital crown with a win against Middletown. Camp Hill topped the Blue Raiders 5-1 in the teams’ first meeting April 13.

Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley (Friday, 6 p.m.): The matchup doesn’t have any league implications but can serve as a District 3 postseason primer for both clubs. As of Sunday, both Mechanicsburg and CV sat in the top four of the district Class 5 and 6A power rankings.

BOYS LACROSSE

CD East at Carlisle (Monday, 6 p.m.): The Herd have the opportunity to wrap up the Commonwealth title Monday when CD East visits Carlisle’s turf field. A win would give Carlisle its first division title since 2014 and enter it in the Mid-Penn championship, opposite Trinity, scheduled for May 17.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cumberland Valley at Palmyra (Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.): The Eagles are locked as the Commonwealth entry for the Mid-Penn championship game, but a crossover tilt with the Cougars Wednesday presents a thrilling season finale for both teams. As of Sunday, CV and Palmyra held the fourth and fifth spots in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings.

SOFTBALL

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring (Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.): Trailing division front-runners Greencastle and Northern by one game with two division games remaining, the Bulldogs need some help to keep their title hopes alive, but they can help their own cause with a win against the Blue Devils. Big Spring blasted Greencastle 14-2 in their previous meeting April 13.

Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg (Friday, 4:15 p.m.): The Eagles and Wildcats prepare for postseason play with a nonleague tune-up against each other. Cumberland Valley enters the week ranked fourth in the District 3 Class 6A power ratings while the undefeated Wildcats occupy the top spot in Class 5A.

BOYS TENNIS

District 3 Team Tournament (Monday-Wednesday): By advancing to the district semifinals, Cumberland Valley is one win away from clinching a berth in the state team tournament. The Eagles host Dallastown Monday in the semifinals with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s championship match.

TRACK AND FIELD

Mid-Penn Championships (Saturday, 9 a.m. at Chambersburg): The track and field postseason kicks off with the conference championship meet. The Cumberland Valley boys and girls won team titles at last year’s meets, as well as four gold medals on the boys side and a sweep of the relays among the girls.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Altoona at Carlisle (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.): Carlisle is in the thick of the district postseason race, and its playoff fate could come down to Wednesday’s match with Altoona. In the teams’ first meeting, the Mountain Lions held off the Herd in a 3-2 decision.

