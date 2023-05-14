Here's a look ahead to the postseason action set for this week on the spring sports calendar.

BASEBALL

Boiling Springs at Shippensburg (Monday, 4:15 p.m.): Before the ball on the District 3 postseason gets rolling Friday, Boiling Springs has the opportunity to capture the Mid-Penn Colonial title against the Greyhounds Monday. The Bubblers won 3-2 in the teams’ first meeting.

Red Land at Northeastern (Monday, 4:15 p.m.): The Patriots are one spot away from securing a District 3 Class 5A playoff berth. Holding the 17th seed in a field that sends 16 teams to the postseason entering Monday, Red Land can likely punch its ticket with a nonleague win against Northeastern.

LACROSSE

Mid-Penn Championships (Thursday, 6 and 7:30 p.m.): The Cumberland Valley girls and the Carlisle and Trinity boys will be the local representatives in the Mid-Penn Championships. CV faces Hershey in the 6 p.m. window while the Herd, making their first final appearance since 2014, square off with the Shamrocks, last year’s runner-up, at 7:30 p.m. Both games are being held at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field.

SOFTBALL

Mid-Penn Tournament (Wednesday-Thursday at Big Spring): Mechanicsburg and East Pennsboro earned berths in the 2023 conference championship tournament. The Keystone Division champion Wildcats are scheduled to face Colonial champion Greencastle-Antrim in the semifinals while the Capital Division champion Panthers await the winner of the Commonwealth Division to be determined Monday. Wednesday’s winners advance to Thursday’s championship game.

BOYS TENNIS

PIAA Team Tournament (Monday-Saturday): In its return to the state team tournament Cumberland Valley opens the Class 3A bracket with a first-round match against Lower Merion Tuesday in Philadelphia. A win advances to the Eagles to Friday’s quarterfinals at Hershey Racquet Club.

TRACK AND FIELD

District 3 Championships (Friday-Saturday at Shippensburg University): After posting qualifying performances throughout the regular season, local track and field athletes aim for district gold and look to advance to the state championships. Friday’s action features finals for a handful of field events and the 3,200-meter run with the remaining finals to be contested Saturday.

