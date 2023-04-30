As teams and athletes hit the home stretch of the spring sports season, here are some of the events to watch this week.

BASEBALL

Big Spring at Northern (Monday, 4 p.m.): The Bulldogs and Polar Bears are fighting for District 3 playoff spots in their respective classifications. The second of two Colonial Division meetings between the programs goes down in Dillsburg, where Northern looks to avenge a 7-2 loss from earlier in the season.

Carlisle at Mechanicsburg (Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.): The Wildcats are still running down Lower Dauphin for tops in the Keystone Division, and a win Tuesday against the Herd would keep them in the hunt. Mechanicsburg has suffered just a pair of league setbacks, one of them a 4-0 loss to Carlisle April 6.

Camp Hill vs. East Pennsboro (Friday, 7 p.m., at FNB Field): The Lions and Panthers will be hanging with the mayflies Friday night on City Island. It’s the second of two meetings between the Capital foes this spring. Camp Hill roared to a 4-1 victory in the first contest.

BOYS LACROSSE

Red Land at Cumberland Valley (Tuesday, 6 p.m.): The Eagles need a winning tear down the stretch to maintain their postseason position. The Patriots will present a tough matchup when they visit Eagle View for a Mid-Penn crossover matchup.

Carlisle at Hershey (Thursday, 4 p.m.): Carlisle is red-hot entering the final two weeks of the regular season after winning eight straight games. The Trojans will provide a Mid-Penn crossover test Thursday when the Herd venture to the East Shore.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lampeter-Strasburg at Red Land (Friday, 4 p.m.): Two teams that are ranked in the top 10 of the District 3 Class 2A power rankings square off at Marsh Run Park for a nonleague tilt. The visiting Pioneers put an undefeated season on the line while the Patriots aim to improve their playoff positioning.

SOFTBALL

Northern at Big Spring (Monday, 4:15 p.m.): The Polar Bears open their week in first place in the Colonial Division, a game ahead of the Bulldogs, who look to pull even in the regular-season series. Northern took an 8-6 decision when the two teams met April 5 in Dillsburg.

Mechanicsburg at Carlisle (Thursday, 4:15 p.m.): One of just two unbeaten teams in District 3 at the start of the week – joined by Class 3A Littlestown – Mechanicsburg visits Carlisle in another Mid-Penn Keystone bout. The Thundering Herd, who lost to Mechanicsburg 7-0 April 6, enter the game with four wins in their last five outings.

BOYS TENNIS

Mid-Penn Championships (Monday-Tuesday): After weather disrupted the middle stages of the Mid-Penn’s singles and doubles tournament, play resumes with the balance of Class 2A finals Monday at noon at East Pennsboro. Class 3A picks up Monday morning at CD East to set the table for finals Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Stan Morgan Invitational at Carlisle (Saturday, 3 p.m.): One of the final invitationals of the regular season features events under the lights at Ken Millen Stadium., as athletes look to put up some quality times, heights and marks one week before the Mid-Penn Championships.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.): The Herd get a second chance at unbeaten Cumberland Valley in the second of two Commonwealth matches this season. In the rivals’ first meeting, the Eagles soared to a sweep by scores of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-18.

