BASEBALL

Gettysburg at Carlisle (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.): A competitive Keystone Division schedule heats up in Week 2, as Gettysburg makes its visit to George Bowen Field. The Warriors could feature top-level arm and Tennessee recruit Tegan Kuhns on the mound while the Herd will look to respond with a lineup that includes Thomas Davenport, Dorian Stroud and Henry Smith.

Red Land at East Pennsboro (Friday, 4:15 p.m.): The Patriots and Panthers end the work week with a highly anticipated nonleague matchup. Red Land returns some pop from last year’s batting order while East Penn, the reigning District 3 Class 4A champion, brings the back the majority of its title roster.

BOYS LACROSSE

Carlisle at Red Land (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.): Two teams that look to compete in their respective divisions square off at West Shore Stadium. Carlisle took last year’s meeting with a 13-7 decision, but Red Land expects to take a step forward this spring with nearly its entire 2022 lineup back.

Susquehannock at Cumberland Valley (Saturday, 12:45 p.m.): A rare Saturday matinee from Eagle View Field will include a pair of 2022 District 3 finalists. The defending 2A champion Warriors visit the 3A runner-up Eagles in an early-season nonleague scrap. CV lost much of its 2022 squad to graduation but has a solid mix of returners and newcomers looking to make another playoff run.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hershey at Cumberland Valley (Tuesday, 6 p.m.): A rematch of last year’s Mid-Penn championship — which went to Hershey — the Trojans and Eagles dig in for an early-season test. CV lost some key players on its attack line, but players like Kirra Crowley, Sophie Trively and Sam Clerkin will provide a spark on both ends of the field.

Red Land at Carlisle (Thursday, 6 p.m.): Both the Patriots and Herd graduated a set of key players last spring. A win in Thursday’s Mid-Penn crossover contest could help build their their 2023 identities as the first building block in making another push toward the District 3 postseason.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Mechanicsburg at Northern (Tuesday, 6 p.m.): The Wildcats and Polar Bears open their league slate Tuesday with a match in Dillsburg. Both teams qualified for the District 3 playoffs a season ago and will rely on large senior classes to steer them back to the postseason this year.

Cumberland Valley at Wilson (Thursday, 6 p.m.): CV is already looking toward preparation for the postseason with a nonleague match against the Bulldogs scheduled for Thursday. The Eagles have some holes to fill this spring after losing a group of key players to graduation.

SOFTBALL

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley (Monday, 6:30 p.m.): The Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivals face off under the lights in an early season showdown after splitting a pair of games last season. The Eagles powered past Northern 13-7 in Wednesday’s opener while the Trojans haven’t played yet due to weather.

Trinity at East Pennsboro (Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.): The Mid-Penn Capital Division slate opens with a marquee matchup between two of the division’s top programs. The Panthers, who also host Donegal in a nonleague game Monday, swept the Shamrocks on the way to a division crown in 2022.

BOYS TENNIS

East Pennsboro at Trinity (Wednesday, 4:15 p.m.): Two teams entering the week undefeated look to take the inside track in the Mid-Penn Colonial race. The Shamrocks earned a pair of victories in head-to-head matchups last year en route to the team’s first division title.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bruce Dallas Invitational at Cumberland Valley (Saturday, 9 a.m.): One of the region’s marquee early season invitationals returns to the Cumberland Valley High School track after a brief stint at the middle school during renovations. The distance medley relay has been added to the events for 2023.

