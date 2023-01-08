A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week (Jan. 9-14)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carlisle at Northern (Wednesday, 7 p.m.): Two teams that have showcased an ability to put up big numbers clash in Dillsburg for a nonleague game. The Herd had an up-and-down 1-2 stretch last week, knocking off Central York but falling to State College and Altoona. Meanwhile, the Polar Bears picked up wins against West Perry and Big Spring.

Shippensburg at Big Spring (Friday, 7:30 p.m.): There’s no doubt the Bulldogs still have a sour taste in their mouth from an 86-37 setback to the Greyhounds earlier this season. Now on its home floor, Big Spring eyes vengeance from the first meeting and a 1-2 clip in last week’s play. Shippensburg is also in search of a rebound, having dropped a 62-31 decision to Waynesboro Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.): The two remaining unbeaten teams in the Mid-Penn Capital Division face off in their first of two regular-season meetings. The Shamrocks have won four of their last five while the Crusaders have rattled off six wins in a row.

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern (Friday, 7 p.m.): Entering the week as the top two teams in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings and the Colonial Division, the Blue Devils and Polar Bears meet for the second time this season. Greencastle won the first meeting between the programs, 41-40, Dec. 13. It was Northern’s only loss in the first month of the season.

ICE HOCKEY

Keystone Kraken vs. Central York (Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. at Twin Ponds): Just three points separate the top six teams in the Viola Division. The Kraken and Panthers find themselves in the middle of the mix as they face off in a key matchup. The Kraken won the first meeting between the clubs, 6-5, Nov. 11.

WRESTLING

Palmyra at Red Land (Thursday, 7 p.m.): The Patriots continued their strong season with a 4-1 record in Saturday’s Grizzly duals at Elizabethtown High School. The day included a 35-30 win over the Cougars, who invade Lewisberry as the teams resume the Mid-Penn Keystone schedule.

SWIMMING

Boiling Springs at Northern (Tuesday, 5 p.m.): A nonleague setback to South Western Thursday broke the Bubbler girls' bid for an undefeated season, but the boys’ remains afloat. Senior Braelen Mowe has caught fire in the lanes, smashing four different records to this point of the season.

Big Spring at Trinity (Tuesday, 6 p.m.): Fresh off their first dual meet and victory of the season, the Bulldogs angle for another sweep against the Shamrocks. Trinity has more experience under its belt, having competed in three dual meets thus far.

Photos: Northern defeats East Pennsboro in girls basketball opener