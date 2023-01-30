A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week (Jan. 30-Feb 4)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Altoona at Carlisle (Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.): The District 3 Class 6A postseason is in sight for Carlisle, and few more wins down the stretch would help solidify a playoff berth. The Herd welcome the Mountain Lions for a Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup, aiming to even season series after Altoona took a 60-56 victory in the teams’ first meeting.

Northern at Big Spring (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.): The Bulldogs are sniffing at a District 3 Class 4A playoff bid, and a victory over the Polar Bears would keep them in the hunt. Northern downed Big Spring in the Colonial foes’ first meeting in a 51-34 decision.

Central York at Cumberland Valley (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.): After rattling off 14 straight wins, CV fell in back-to-back contests to Chambersburg and State College. A nonleague win over a playoff-bound Panther squad would help steer the ship back on course.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg (Tuesday, 7 p.m.): With Cedar Cliff looking to lock down its second straight Keystone crown, the Wildcats and Huskies play for the lead in the chase pack. Mifflin County won the first meeting between the teams in Lewistown, 55-37, Jan. 6. Mechanicsburg has won five of its six games since.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt (Friday, 7:30 p.m.): The Shamrocks won the first round when the Capital Division leaders clashed Jan. 10 in Camp Hill. Trinity makes a trip across the river for the rematch two wrap up its division schedule and a pivotal week that includes Tuesday’s home game against Middletown.

ICE HOCKEY

Keystone Kraken vs. Penn Manor at Twin Ponds (Friday, 8:25 p.m.): Entering the week with a shot at the No. 1 seed in the Viola Division playoffs, the Kraken complete their regular-season schedule with a game against Annville Wednesday and the Comets Friday. Penn Manor took a 4-2 decision when the teams met Nov. 4.

SWIMMING

Cumberland Valley at North Penn (Friday, 4:30 p.m.): The Eagles board the bus for a long trip to Lansdale to face an ultra-competitive Knight group. The North Penn boys are one of the favorites to claim a PIAA Class 3A team title while the Knight girls will also challenge CV.

WRESTLING

District 3 Team Tournament (Monday-Saturday): The high school postseason kicks off with first-round matches set to begin Monday (Class 2A) and Tuesday (Class 3A). Trinity clinched a spot as the No. 7 seed in the Class 2A field while the Class 3A field includes Cumberland Valley (No. 3), Boiling Springs (No. 6), Red Land (No. 14) and Carlisle (No. 16). Championship and third-place matches are scheduled for Saturday at Cumberland Valley.

Photos: Central Dauphin wrestlers top Cumberland Valley in Mid-Penn Commonwealth finale