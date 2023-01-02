A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week (Jan. 3-7)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Spring at Northern (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Bulldogs have some legs under them after securing the York Tech Holiday Tournament championship last week when they make the trip to Dillsburg Friday. Big Spring dispatched the Polar Bears in two Colonial Division meetings last year, but with a new-look starting rotation this go-round, Northern could stun a young Bulldog squad.

Boiling Springs, Shippensburg in Dunks for Drew at Chambersburg (Saturday): Aside from the Bubblers, the Dunks for Drew tournament is an all Franklin County contingent with Chambersburg, Greencastle and Shippensburg joining the mix. Boiling Springs and the Blue Devils tip off at 6 p.m. while neighboring schools Chambersburg and Ship square off in a 7:30 p.m. affair.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Perry at Northern (Tuesday, 7 p.m.): The Polar Bears rested over the holiday break after winning seven of their first eight games. They open the 2023 portion of their schedule with a Mid-Penn Colonial game against the 6-2 Mustangs, who have lost two of their last three after a 5-0 start.

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin (Friday, 7:30 p.m.): Sandwiched between a trip to Altoona Tuesday and a nonleague showdown at West York Saturday is the Eagles’ first regular-season clash with the Rams. The two rivals split a pair of regular-season games last season before Central Dauphin won the rubber match in the 2022 District 3 title game.

ICE HOCKEY

Cedar Crest vs. Cumberland Valley (Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. at Twin Ponds): Scrunched into the middle of the CPIHL’s Bears Division standings, the Falcons and Eagles open the 2023 portion of the regular season with a key clash. Cedar Crest took a 6-1 decision when the two teams med Dec. 21 in Annville.

SWIMMING

East Pennsboro at Big Spring (Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.): League action jumps back in the pool Tuesday when the Panthers trek down to Newville. The Bulldogs feature a blend of veteran and promising swimmers while the Panthers, with smaller numbers this year, continue to build up their experience.

Boiling Springs at South Western (Thursday, 6 p.m.): The Bubblers put their undefeated dual-meet records (as of Sunday) to the test when they visit the Mustangs for a nonleague clash in Hanover. Boiling Springs challenged itself just last week at the Cumberland Valley Holiday invite, where it raced against teams the pedigree of CV, Emmaus, Hatboro-Horsham, Souderton and Upper St. Clair.

WRESTLING

Carlisle at Northern (Thursday, 7 p.m.): The reigning Mid-Penn Keystone champions invade Dillsburg as the conference dual-meet schedule heats up. The Thundering Herd went 4-1 in duals at Elco’s holiday tournament while the Polar Bears have split a pair of Keystone duals with a win over Lower Dauphin and a loss to Red Land.

Carlisle, Cumberland Valley in Cedar Duals at Lebanon (Saturday): Two of the top teams in Cumberland County head to Lebanon for a series of matches that also feature eight other teams, including Central Bucks East, Conrad Weiser, Donegal, Governor Mifflin, Milton, Oley Valley and Wyomissing.

