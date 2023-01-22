A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week (Jan. 23-28)

BOYS BASKETBALL

State College at Cumberland Valley (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.): Two Commonwealth goliaths clash in packed Eagle Dome to decide the frontrunner in the division race. In two meetings last season, the Eagles dispatched the Little Lions by scores of 62-47 and 77-44.

Hershey at Mechanicsburg (Friday, 7 p.m.): Hershey assisted Mechanicsburg’s Keystone lead with a 58-46 win over Milton Hershey Wednesday. However, with the triumph, the Trojans pulled closer to the ‘Cats and now sit a game back of the division lead. In a Jan. 3 game, Mechanicsburg defeated Hershey 68-55.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County (Tuesday, 7 p.m.): The undefeated Colts, entering the week with a two-game cushion atop the Mid-Penn Keystone standings, look to put even more distance between themselves and the second-place Huskies. Cedar Cliff won the first head-to-head matchup, 60-19, on Jan. 5.

East Pennsboro at Trinity (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.): After stunning the Shamrocks 49-45 when the teams met in Enola Jan. 11, the Panthers go for the regular-season sweep while the Shamrocks, led by 1,000-point scorer Mandy Roman, aim to stay at least tied for first place in the Mid-Penn Capital Division.

Altoona at Cumberland Valley (Friday, 6:30 p.m.): As the Mid-Penn Commonwealth race heads into the home stretch, the Eagles hope to keep a title within reach when they host an Altoona team that handed them a 51-41 loss Jan. 3.

ICE HOCKEY

CPIHL All-Star Game (Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. at York Ice Arena): The league’s all-stars have been selected and drafted into two teams. Wayne Cerzullo, the Keystone Kraken’s head coach, will coach the National Team that features the Kraken’s Tyler Brandtonies and Jaxon Shanahan, Cumberland Valley’s Max Dutkiewicz and Keegan Shearer and West Shore’s Alex Wrightstone. They’ll face the American Team, which features West Shore’s Tanner Custer.

SWIMMING

Carlisle at Mechanicsburg (Thursday, 4:30 p.m.): The Herd make the bus ride up Rte. 641 for a nonleague dual meet with the Wildcats. Carlisle and Mechanicsburg feature depth on the girls side while the Wildcats have the advantage in the boys competition.

Cedar Cliff, Trinity at Cumberland Valley (Thursday, 4:30 p.m.): The Colts and Shamrocks get a few test runs in the CV pool ahead of the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships. While competition will be gold standard, the tri-meet provides Cedar Cliff, CV and Trinity a fun and energetic atmosphere.

WRESTLING

Shippensburg at Boiling Springs (Monday, 7 p.m.): The Bubblers have little time to dwell on their 27-26 loss at West Perry Saturday. They host a Shippensburg squad and recent Brown commit Dom Frontino.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley (Thursday, 7 p.m.): Suffering their first dual-meet loss of the season Wednesday at Chambersburg, the Eagles have a chance to knock off the Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival and front-runner and rival Rams, who dealt them a loss in last year’s district semifinals.

Close 1 of 8 Cole Bartram 1.JPG Northern York's Cole Bartram, left, grapples with Owen J. Robert's Dillon Bechtold during the 189 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Domonic Frontino 1.JPG Shippensburg's Dom Frontino, top, looks for a weakness in Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson during the 160 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Cole Bartram 2.JPG Northern York's Cole Bartram, left, struggles to break the leg grip from Owen J. Robert's Dillon Bechtold during the 189 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Domonic Frontino 2.JPG Shippensburg's Dom Frontino, right, goes head to head with Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson during the 160 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Eli Bounds 1.JPG Boiling Springs' Eli Bounds, left, tries to break free from the grip of Skyline's Phoenix Alyea during the 133 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Eli Bounds 2.JPG Boiling Springs' Eli Bounds, right, controls the legs of Skyline's Phoenix Alyea during the 133 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Major Lewis 1.JPG Trinity's Major Lewis, top, tris to lock up West Branch's Landon Bainey during the 114 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Will Detar 1.JPG Trinity's Will Detar takes down Central Bucks South's Zach Thomas, bottom, during the 107 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Photos: 2022 Chambersburg Trojan Wars Local wrestlers took home three individual titles from the Trojan Wars holiday tournament at Chambersburg.