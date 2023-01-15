A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week (Jan. 16-21)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.): The first meeting between the Herd and Eagles was decided in the waning moments, as CV pulled out a 53-49 victory. Carlisle will march into the Eagle Dome with a hunger to knock off its Commonwealth rival, which enters the week undefeated.

Red Land at Lower Dauphin (Wednesday, 7 p.m.): Milton Hershey and Mechanicsburg stand as the frontrunners of the Keystone Division, but the Patriots are nipping at their heels. Red Land makes the trip across the river to face a Falcon squad that gave the Spartans a scare last week in a 51-41 setback.

Middletown at Boiling Springs (Friday, 7:30 p.m.): The Bubblers have quietly climbed the Capital Division ladder, having recently won back-to-back league contests over East Pennsboro and Steel-High. Boiling Springs gave the Blue Raiders fits in the teams’ first meeting, where Middletown escaped with a 55-52 triumph.

SWIMMING

East Pennsboro at Shippensburg (Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.): The Greyhounds have dedicated Tuesday’s meet against the Panthers to junior Kimber Beeler and her family, who’s mom is battling brain cancer. Shippensburg will raise funds and plans to wear special shirts and swim caps in support of the family.

Parkland at Cumberland Valley (Saturday, 10 a.m.): The Eagles, who welcomed swim powers the likes of Emmaus, Hatboro Horsham, Souderton and Upper St. Clair to the CV natatorium earlier this season, take on a battle-tested Parkland program in an early morning nonleague dual meet.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.): The Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivals face off for their second of two regular-season meetings. The Thundering Herd aim to avenge a 52-45 loss to CV from Dec. 16 and end a season-long four-game losing streak. The visiting Eagles look to stay within striking distance of a division crown.

Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff (Wednesday, 7 p.m.): One of five remaining unbeaten teams in District 3, Cedar Cliff puts its perfect overall and Mid-Penn Keystone records on the line when it hosts a Mechanicsburg squad that has climbed to the No. 2 spot in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings. Cedar Cliff won the season’s first matchup 55-30 on Dec. 16.

WRESTLING

Red Land at Mechanicsburg (Thursday, 7 p.m.): The Patriots, who have a big nonleague test against Elco Tuesday, find themselves toward the top of the Mid-Penn Keystone Division’s standings scrum. Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg looks to rude the momentum of last week’s win at Carlisle and further complicate the division race.

Boiling Springs at West Perry (Saturday, 7 p.m.): Rescheduled from earlier this season, the match features the top two teams in the Colonial Division and two teamS with postseason aspirations. The Bubblers enter the week as the No. 4 team in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings while the Mustangs rank fourth in Class 2A. Boiling Springs swept all three meetings between the two rival programs last season.

