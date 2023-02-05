BOYS BASKETBALL

Boiling Springs at Big Spring (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.): The Bulldogs’ playoff fate could be decided in a nonleague clash with their former Colonial Division rival. Big Spring sat just on the outside of the District 3 playoff picture Sunday ranked 11th in a Class 4A field that advances the top 10 teams to the playoffs.

Cumberland Valley at State College (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.): The Eagles have the chance to stake a share of the Commonwealth Division crown with a win in State College. The Little Lions won the first meeting between the teams this season, holding off a late Eagle surge for a 60-49 victory Jan. 24.

Mechanicsburg at Red Land (Friday, 7:30 p.m.): Milton Hershey’s outcomes against Palmyra Tuesday and Cedar Cliff Friday will factor into the Keystone title race, but Mechanicsburg enters the final week with a half-game lead over the Spartans and can at least clinch a share of the crown with a win against the Patriots.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mechanicsburg at Northern (Wednesday, 7 p.m.): Entering the week ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings, the Wildcats and Polar Bears clash in a postseason warm-up for both programs. Northern has won eight consecutive games while Mechanicsburg won five in a row heading into Monday’s contest against Trinity.

Big Spring at Boiling Springs (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.): The former Mid-Penn Colonial rivals face off in a nonleague regular-season finale for both teams. The Bulldogs look to end on a positive note after dropping their last three games while the Bubblers won three of their last four games heading into Monday’s game at Carlisle.

ICE HOCKEY

CPIHL Playoffs (beginning Monday): The road to Hersheypark Arena and the CPIHL’s March 1 championship night opens with first-round playoff games Monday. Both the Keystone Kraken and West Shore hockey clubs qualified for the double-elimination Viola Cup tournament with openers scheduled for Monday. The Kraken face Muhlenberg at Twin Ponds at 8 p.m. while West Shore takes on Penn Manor at 8:45 at Lancaster Ice Rink.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Mid-Penn Diving Championships (Wednesday): The diving postseason kicks off with the Mid-Penn Championships at Cumberland Valley at 5 p.m. Class 2 and 3A competition will dive together but will be presented separate medals.

Mid-Penn Swimming Championships (Friday and Saturday): Let the postseason racing begin, as the Mid-Penn Championships take to the Cumberland Valley natatorium lanes Friday, starting at 6 p.m., and picking back up Saturday at noon.

WRESTLING

PIAA Team Championships (Monday-Saturday): Cumberland Valley clinched a berth in the state’s Class 3A team tournament. The Eagles face Central Mountain in a first-round match scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center.

