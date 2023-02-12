BOYS BASKETBALL

Carlisle at Chambersburg (Monday, 7:30 p.m.): The Commonwealth Division foes are safely in the District 3 Class 6A playoff field, but Monday’s test could be a preview of what to expect in the postseason. The Herd and Trojans rank as the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds entering Monday’s clash and will likely fight for home-court advantage in the first round.

Mid-Penn semifinal: Milton Hershey vs. Trinity (at Big Spring Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.): The Mid-Penn tournament is set, and the Spartans and Shamrocks will square off in one of two semifinals Tuesday. Milton Hershey comes out as the Keystone Division champion while Trinity ran the gantlet in the Capital Division and finished a perfect 14-0 in league play.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mid-Penn semifinal: Cedar Cliff vs. Trinity (at Big Spring Tuesday, 6 p.m.): The Colts defeated the Shamrocks in the 2022 conference championship game. The repeat Keystone and Capital division champions square off again with a spot in the Mid-Penn title game on the line.

ICE HOCKEY

CPIHL Playoffs (Monday, Wednesday): With a 7-5 win over Muhlenberg of the first round of the Viola Cup playoffs, the Keystone Kraken earned a trip to Berks County and a matchup against Twin Valley Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Reading’s Body Zone. The winner advances to face Central York Wednesday with a spot in the March 1 championship game on the line. The loser drops into the elimination bracket with a game against Penn Manor.

Meanwhile, West Shore looks to stay alive when it faces Muhlenberg in an elimination game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Twin Ponds.

Sectional tournaments (Saturday): The road to Hershey for the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championships begins with sectional tournaments at various sites across District 3. Mechanicsburg hosts a Class 3A contingent that also includes wrestlers from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley, Northern, Red Land and Shippensburg. In Class 2A tournaments, Big Spring, East Pennsboro and Trinity travel to Susquenita while Camp Hill visits CD East.

