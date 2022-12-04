A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week (Dec. 5-10)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Shippensburg at Lower Dauphin (Wednesday, 7 p.m.): Under first-year head coach Rick Lewis, the Greyhounds grapple in an early-season test against Lower Dauphin. The meeting is a rematch from last year’s District 3 Class 5A quarterfinals where then-senior Jeremy Thomas netted two buckets in the last 10 seconds to lift Ship to a 51-49 victory.

Big Spring in JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off (Friday and Saturday): The Bulldogs will have a new-look starting rotation when their season tips off Friday in the second annual JT Kuhn Memorial tournament. Big Spring hosts Biglerville, Newport and Susquenita, as head coach Jason Creek sits two wins away from career No. 100.

Carlisle and Mechanicsburg in Carlisle Classic (Friday and Saturday): The 36th annual Carlisle Classic takes over Gene Evans Gymnasium, and the Herd and Wildcats are once again part of the fold. The backyard foes clash in a 7:30 p.m. affair Friday while newcomer West York and Hempfield open the action at 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Trinity at Delone Catholic (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.): A pair of 2022 district champions face off in McSherrystown. The Shamrocks split a pair of games over the weekend – falling to Lancaster Catholic before defeating New Oxford – to open their season.

Cedar Cliff Colt Classic (Friday and Saturday): Coming off a historic 2021-22 season, the Colts look to build on their season-opening tournament title at State College. They host their own tournament with a first-round matchup against West York and a second-day tilt against either Spring Grove or Susquehanna Township.

SWIMMING

Carlisle at Boiling Springs (Thursday, 5 p.m.): The Herd and Bubblers hit the Bubbletown pool deck for an early-season nonleague dual meet. Carlisle has upped its depth on both the boys and girls side compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, Boiling Springs returns all but three swimmers from last year’s Colonial Division champion teams.

Cedar Cliff, Red Land in West Shore Invite (Friday and Saturday): The Colts and Patriots host the 15-team invitational, with schools all across Central Pennsylvania joining the action. Diving will be performed at 6 p.m. Friday before swimmers set into the starting blocks Saturday at 9 a.m.

WRESTLING

Cumberland Valley at Gettysburg (Wednesday, 7 p.m.): The Eagles officially welcome the Warriors back to the Mid-Penn Conference with the first Commonwealth Division dual meet of the season. Gettysburg won the 2022 District 3 team tournament while the Eagles took third place.