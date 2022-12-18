A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week (Dec. 19-23)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.): Meeting three times last season — twice in the regular season and once in the playoffs — Chambersburg had CV’s number. The Eagles took the first contest of the three-game set before the Trojans rattled off back-to-back victories. The Commonwealth foes renew their rivalry Tuesday at the Eagle Dome.

Shippensburg at Northern (Thursday, 7 p.m.): Two clubs still ironing out a new identity, the Colonial counterparts face off for the first of two meetings this year. The Greyhounds blitzed the Polar Bears 54-31 and 64-50 last season en route to the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals.

Mechanicsburg at Red Land (Friday, 7 p.m.): Under first-year head coaches Mike Gaffey and Mike Mehaffey, the Wildcats and Patriots have authored respectable starts to open their season. The ‘Cats make the trip to Lewisberry for the first of two matchups, a pair of decisions that swung in Mechanicsburg’s favor a year ago.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cumberland Valley in United Bank Championship (Monday-Wednesday): The Eagles are set to compete in part of the annual Beach Ball Classic, which draws high school and college teams from across the country. The Eagles open the United Bank tournament against the Panthers of Paul VI, reigning Virginia state champions.

Columbia at Trinity (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.): The Shamrocks continue their rugged nonleague schedule with a showdown against an unbeaten Crimson Tide team that finished second in the District 3 Class 2A tournament.

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County (Friday, 7:30 p.m.): The Colts visit the Huskies in the first of two Mid-Penn Keystone Division. Cedar Cliff, which ended the week with a four-point win over Cardinal O’Hara, swept last season’s series en route to a division title.

ICE HOCKEY

West Shore vs. Keystone Kraken (Friday, 8:25 p.m. at Twin Ponds): Entering the week occupying the fourth and fifth-place spots of the CPIHL’s Viola Division, the two Cumberland County squads face off for the second and final time this regular season. They skated to a 2-2 tie Nov. 21.

SWIMMING

Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro (Tuesday, 5 p.m.): The Bubblers will likely secure a convincing victory on the boys’ side, but the outcome of the girls’ event could be decided by depth. Boiling Springs has seen some turnover in top swimmers while the Panthers required a reload from last year, losing three PIAA championship swimmers. Bubbletown swept last season’s league meet.

Mechanicsburg, Northern at Cumberland Valley (Thursday, 4:30 p.m.): The Eagles welcome the Wildcats and Polar Bears for their annual tri-meet. The meet provides each team a more relaxed setting while also getting them acclimated to the higher speeds of the CV natatorium pool for the postseason.

WRESTLING

Shippensburg at Boiling Springs (Thursday, 7 p.m.): The wrestling season heats up when the Greyhounds visit the Bubblers in a Colonial Division dual meet. It’s the second dual meet in four days for the Greyhounds. The Bubblers took first place in the team standings of the Panther Holiday Classic at Mt. Aloysius College behind individual titles from Eli Bounds and Michael Duggan.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt (Thursday, 7 p.m.): The Shamrocks look to continue their strong start to the season when they visit the Crusaders, who won division and district titles last season.

