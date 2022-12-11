A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week (Dec. 12-17)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Spring at Shippensburg (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.): The Colonial counterparts set the opening tip on league play. The teams have just two starters from last year slotting back into the rotation and feature a heap of young and promising talent. It’s also Ship head coach Rick Lewis’ reunion against a Bulldog program in which he was a volunteer assistant on last season.

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.): Head coaches David Vespignani and Andre Anderson like to say records are tossed aside when the Eagles and Herd square off. The Commonwealth foes will have an early-season resume to build off when they meet at Gene Evans Gymnasium.

Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff (Friday, 7 p.m.): A division series that was split 1-1 a season ago, the Wildcats and Colts once again match up fairly equal this winter. Both teams have a new-look starting five and feature a different play style compared to last season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allentown Central Catholic at Trinity (Wednesday, 7 p.m.): The Shamrocks’ rugged nonleague schedule continues with a visit from the Vikings, state qualifiers a year ago who introduced a new coach for the first time in 42 years. Kathy Davidowich replaced Mike Kopp, who retired after heading the program since 1980, a run that included five state titles.

Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg (Friday, 7 p.m.): Undefeated through the first full week of the regular season, and coming off tournament wins Saturday, the Wildcats and Colts jostle for early positioning in the Mid-Penn Keystone race.

SWIMMING

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle (Tuesday, 4 p.m.): A dual meet that was dominated by the Eagles last year, could see a different outcome this go-round. Carlisle brings a deeper roster on both the boys and girls side while CV, especially on the girls side, is reloading from a senior-laden group that graduated in the spring.

Mechanicsburg at Boiling Springs (Thursday, 5 p.m.): The Bubblers boys and girls polished off a perfect regular season last year by sweeping the Wildcats in their home pool. Mechanicsburg can challenge Boiling Springs with its depth while the Bubblers will ride star-power swimmers Braelen Mowe and Jillian Strine.

WRESTLING

Boiling Springs at West Perry (Thursday, 7 p.m.): The Bubblers edged the Mustangs for the division title late last season and in the district team tournament. They renew their rivalry earlier in the dual-meet schedule this time around with a tone-setting meet in Perry County.

Carlisle Christmas Classic (Friday-Saturday): The Thundering Herd host 18 other teams in an early season tournament. Mechanicsburg, Red Land and Trinity are among the teams set to compete in the 61st annual installment of the holiday-season event.

