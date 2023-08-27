BOYS SOCCER

Red Lion at Carlisle (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.): Finishing two spots ahead of the Thundering Herd in last year’s District 3 power rankings, the Lions qualified for the postseason while leaving Carlisle on the outside looking in. Red Lion’s 1-0 decision over Carlisle provided pivotal points in the playoff race. Carlisle aims to set a better tone in its regular-season opener.

Camp Hill at Middletown (Thursday, 8 p.m.): The Lions open the Capital Division portion of their schedule with a trip to Middletown. Camp Hill went 0-1-1 against the Blue Devils last season.

Cumberland Valley at Hempfield (Friday, 4 p.m.): A loaded nonleague schedule for the Eagles includes a stop in Landisville for a nonleague showdown against a Hempfield team that won back-to-back Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One titles and finished one spot ahead of the Eagles in the district power rankings in 2022.

CROSS COUNTRY

Enos Yeager Memorial Invitational (Friday, 5:15 p.m. at Chambersburg): Big Spring and Carlisle are among the teams set to compete in one of the area’s big season-opening invitationals.

FIELD HOCKEY

Shippensburg at East Pennsboro (Monday, 7:30 p.m.): The Greyhounds and Panthers kick off the regular season with a competitive nonleague scrap. Shippensburg makes the trip to Enola, looking to start on a high note after returning much of its 2022 starting lineup.

South Western at Carlisle (Tuesday, 4 p.m.): The Thundering Herd take in their first nonleague action when they welcome the Mustangs for Carlisle’s first game under new head coach Jen Clements that will feature a young Herd squad that graduated eight seniors from last year.

Penn Manor at Mechanicsburg (Thursday, 4:15 p.m.): The defending PIAA Class 2A champion Wildcats hit the ground running with a pair of nonleague contests. After facing off with Central York Tuesday, Mechanicsburg hosts Penn Manor Thursday in one of its toughest tests of the season.

FOOTBALL

Shippensburg at Big Spring (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Little Brown Jug rivalry has been one-sided over the last decade with Shippensburg securing 11 straight victories. With some fresh faces on the Greyhound side, could this be the Bulldogs year to lift the famed jug?

Central York at Cumberland Valley (Friday, 7 p.m.): Last year’s game between the Panthers and Eagles went to the wire, with the Eagles eking out a 35-33 triumph. The CV offense will look different this time around after losing a core of seniors to graduation while Central York returns a large chunk of its 2022 team.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Carlisle at Big Spring (Monday, 6 p.m.): Carlisle heads to Newville Monday under the direction of first-year head coach Elizabeth Young. Big Spring aims to defend the ‘Dog house after sweeping the Herd in last year’s season opener.

South Western at Mechanicsburg (Thursday, 6 p.m.): The Wildcats take on a tricky opening week, hosting Chambersburg Tuesday before welcoming the Mustangs Thursday. South Western and Mechanicsburg met last season, resulting in a Mustang 3-1 victory.

GIRLS SOCCER

Millersburg at West Perry (Monday, 7 p.m.): The Mustangs’ 2022 campaign ended with a 1-0 loss to the Indians in the first round of districts. They’ll look to extract some revenge in the 2023 season opener for both clubs.

Northeastern at Mechanicsburg (Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.): Two programs that were one and done in the district playoffs last season face off in an early nonleague clash. Northeastern opened its season with a 2-0 win over Spring Grove Saturday while Mechanicsburg dropped a 3-0 decision to Northern.

Cumberland Valley at McDonough (Wednesday, 4 p.m.): A season-opening road trip continues for the Eagles, who split a pair of games at Altoona’s Mansion Park Saturday. The next leg takes them to Owings Mills and a test against the nine-time Maryland state champions.

TENNIS

State College at Cumberland Valley (Friday, 4 p.m.): The Eagles get to take a swing at the reigning Mid-Penn Commonwealth champions, looking to avenge last fall’s 5-0 loss to the Little Lions in State College.