BASEBALL

Big Spring at Shippensburg (Monday, 4:15 p.m.): Both the Bulldogs and Greyhounds have showed early-season improvements compared to last year. Big Spring makes the trek down to Shippensburg for the first of two Colonial Division meetings this spring.

Mechanicsburg at Carlisle (Thursday, 4:30 p.m.): The Wildcats and Herd split their regular-season series in 2022 and are angling toward another pair of competitive matchups this spring. Mechanicsburg is off on the right foot this year, carrying a 3-1 record as of Friday, while Carlisle has been affected by a pair of postponements and has suited up for three games.

BOYS LACROSSE

State College at Cumberland Valley (Thursday, 6 p.m.): The Little Lions always pose a threat when they match up with the Eagles. State College visits Eagle View Field for the Commonwealth contest and look to knock off a CV squad that is 3-1 as of Saturday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Palmyra at Trinity (Wednesday, 7 p.m.): The Cougars and Shamrocks meet for the first time since their 2022 District 3 Class 2A first-round matchup, which swung in favor of Palmyra, 23-7. The Cougars have forged an undefeated start to their 2023 campaign while Trinity has split its first four games.

SOFTBALL

Shippensburg at Big Spring (Monday, 4:15 p.m.): The Greyhounds and Bulldogs shared the Mid-Penn Colonial Division title in 2022 and have big aspirations once again. Big Spring swept last year’s regular-season series, winning 8-6 and 14-10.

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin (Monday, 4:15 p.m.): Two of the three teams that shared the Mid-Penn Keystone crown a season ago clash with a chance to make an early season statement. Both teams faced Elizabethtown in a nonleague game so far with the Wildcats winning a one-run game and the Falcons losing a one-run decision.

Cumberland Valley at Red Land (Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.): The Eagles and Patriots put their hot starts to the test in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown. It’s a big week for Red Land, which hosts CV Tuesday before playing at Central Dauphin Thursday.

BOYS TENNIS

Cumberland Valley at Hershey (Monday, 4 p.m.): The clash atop the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division pits the undefeated Eagles (5-0) against the undefeated Trojans (4-0). Aside from maintaining at least a share of the division title, the winner will get a boost in the District 3 power rankings, which as of Sunday placed Hershey fourth and Cumberland Valley sixth.

TRACK AND FIELD

Pan-Ram Invitational (Saturday, 9 a.m. at Landis Field, Harrisburg): The Mechanicsburg girls took home a team title from last year’s invitational. The Wildcats look to defend their title with Cedar Cliff, East Pennsboro, Red Land and Shippensburg also set to cross the river for one of April’s largest invitationals.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin (Thursday, 6 p.m.): The Rams took all three matches against the Eagles last year, including the District 3 3A title match. CV travels to Linglestown for the first of two regular-season meetings Thursday.

Mechanicsburg at Carlisle (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.): Both the Wildcats and Herd lost a group of key seniors from last year’s district qualifying teams but have displayed strengths on the court so far this season. Thursday’s match at Gene Evans Gymnasium will be a good test for both squads.

Photos: Cumberland Valley boys defeat Carlisle in Mid-Penn Commonwealth tennis