The spring sports regular season prepares for the home stretch as the playoff picture begins to come into focus. Here are the games and events to watch this week.

BASEBALL

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley (Monday, 6 p.m.): Central Dauphin maintains control of the Commonwealth Division race but the Colts and Eagles are in a battle behind the Rams. The division foes square off underneath the lights for the second of two meetings this spring. CV took game one, 7-6.

Boiling Springs at Northern (Tuesday, 4 p.m.): The Bubblers’ lead in the Colonial continues to grow, but Northern aims to cut into some of that advantage. Boiling Springs struck down Northern 11-5 March 30.

Camp Hill at Trinity (Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.): The Lions had gone untouched through six league games until Milton Hershey pulled off a 4-3 upset Thursday. The Shamrocks will look to gain ground in the Capital when the cross-town rivals clash at Wass Park.

BOYS LACROSSE

Central Dauphin at Carlisle (Tuesday, 6 p.m.): The Herd can take a step closer to a Commonwealth crown with a win against Central Dauphin Tuesday. Carlisle has won six consecutive as of Friday while the Rams claimed victory in four of their last six.

Cumberland Valley at Trinity (Thursday, 7 p.m.): Always the most anticipated game on the Mid-Penn slate, CV and Trinity descend upon COBO Field Thursday. The Eagles bring three straight wins against Shamrocks into the rivalry game.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lower Dauphin at Carlisle (Thursday, 6 p.m.): The Herd nearly knocked off undefeated Palmyra last week in a 10-9 setback. The Falcons, carrying a 9-1 record, visit Carlisle’s turf field for a nonleague contest, looking to avoid another upset bid by the Herd.

SOFTBALL

Carlisle at Palmyra (Thursday, 4:15 p.m.): The Thundering Herd enter the week on a three-game winning streak within their division. After a Tuesday tilt with Gettysburg, they look to knock off Palmyra and avenge a 3-0 loss to the Panthers from their April 4 meeting.

Big Spring at Shippensburg (Thursday, 4:15 p.m.): As the race for the Mid-Penn Colonial title heats up, last year’s co-champions face off for their second of two regular-season meetings. They also lined up against each other in the third-place game of the Big Spring tournament Saturday before weather forced the suspension of the game until a date to be determined. Big Spring won the first Colonial contest between the teams with a 5-4 decision April 3.

BOYS TENNIS

Mid-Penn Championships (Thursday-Monday): Postseason play kicks off with matches in the Mid-Penn singles and doubles brackets. The Class 3A tournament is scheduled to begin at Central Dauphin and CD East while the 2A action is set to unfold at East Pennsboro.

TRACK AND FIELD

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley (Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.): The Thundering Herd visit the Eagles in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth dual meet. Cumberland Valley swept last year’s meets, winning 96-54 on the boys side and 113-36 on the girls side.

Penn Relays (Thursday-Saturday): One of the nation’s premier track and field meets features East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope and Northern’s Joe Ryan in the high school boys pole vault championship Thursday, Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark in the girls shot put championship Friday and Cumberland Valley’s 4x800 boys among the local relay teams set to compete.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Altoona at Cumberland Valley (Wednesday, 7 p.m.): The Eagles and Mountain Lions’ first meeting ended in a sweep in favor of CV. Now at the Eagle Dome, Altoona targets a road upset while CV looks to uphold its perfect record.

