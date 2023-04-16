With the second half of the spring schedule approaching, division races and district rankings become the focus.

BASEBALL

Big Spring at Boiling Springs (Monday, 4:15 p.m.): The “Battle of the Springs” transitions to the diamond Monday, as the Bulldogs venture to Bubbletown for the first of two Colonial Division matchups this spring. Boiling Springs is surging — winning six of its last eight — while Big Spring has won three of its last four.

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin (Thursday, 4:15 p.m.): The Keystone Division race is heating up, and the Wildcats and Falcons are two teams aiming for the top spot. Lower Dauphin, which currently holds the division lead, edged Mechanicsburg 1-0 in the teams’ first meeting April 3.

Cedar Cliff at Shippensburg (Friday, 4:15 p.m.): Cedar Cliff and Shippensburg have certainly formed a rivalry on the gridiron in recent years, and Friday’s nonleague matchup on the diamond will carry a similar weight. The Greyhounds are in the running for the Colonial crown while the Colts take a break from a toilsome Commonwealth schedule.

BOYS LACROSSE

Red Land at Hershey (Tuesday, 4 p.m.): While Trinity maintains its Keystone lead, the Patriots and Trojans remain in the thick of the race. Hershey pushed the Shamrocks Thursday but fell in a 12-8 decision, while Red Land nearly knocked off Trinity, 12-11, at the beginning of the season.

Cumberland Valley at Hempfield (Saturday, 10 a.m.): CV searches for a statement win on the road Saturday against the Black Knights. The Eagles dropped two of their last three contests, and a victory against Hempfield would improve their District 3 Class 3A ranking.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Red Land at Elizabethtown (Friday, 4:15 p.m.): Despite a few recent bumps in the road, the Patriots and Bears are still in the thick of the District 3 playoff race in their respective classifications. Red Land has lost its last two while Elizabethtown has split its last four decisions.

SOFTBALL

Shippensburg at Northern (Monday, 4:15 p.m.): After suffering their first loss of the season Tuesday against Greencastle-Antrim, the Polar Bears rebounded with a 16-2 victory at West Perry Thursday. The look to keep building momentum against a Shippensburg squad on a three-game winning streak that includes back-to-back shutouts in its last two games.

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg (Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.): The Cougars and Wildcats put their unbeaten division records on the line in a showdown for first place in the Mid-Penn Keystone. Palmyra’s Mollie White has been one of the area’s most effective pitchers for a Cougars team that allowed one run or fewer in six of its first eight games. Meanwhile, the Wildcat bats have posted nine runs or more in six of their nine contests.

BOYS TENNIS

Trinity at East Pennsboro (Wednesday, 4 p.m.): The Shamrocks could clinch their second straight Colonial crown and add to their case for a spot in the district tournament with a win. East Pennsboro wrapped up last week with a crucial 3-2 win over Camp Hill. Trinity swept the Panthers 5-0 in the teams’ first meeting of the season March 29.

TRACK AND FIELD

Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University (Saturday, 9 a.m.): As the season hits another gear, area athletes head to Seth Grove Stadium to get a sense of where they stand against some of the top competition in the region. The Cumberland Valley girls finished atop the team standings at last year’s meet while the boys finished second.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Northern at Mechanicsburg (Wednesday, 6 p.m.): The Polar Bears have leaned on a large senior class to post a 6-1 record, their only loss coming against defending state champion Lower Dauphin. Mechanicsburg stole a set from Northern in the squads’ first match March 28 but look to use a home-court advantage.

State College at Carlisle (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.): Carlisle has held its own in the Commonwealth to start the season and rematch with the Little Lions Thursday at Gene Evans Gymnasium. The Herd took State College to five sets in the teams’ first match March 27.

Photos: Cumberland Valley sweeps Carlisle in Mid-Penn Commonwealth volleyball