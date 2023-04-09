Division races heat up as teams head into the heart of the spring schedule.

BASEBALL

Shippensburg at Boiling Springs (Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.): The Greyhounds have emerged as the Colonial Division frontrunner but will face a Bubbler squad that’s pulled off its share of upsets this spring. Tuesday’s game will be the first meeting of two between the league foes.

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin (Wednesday, 4:15 p.m.): The Eagles and Rams renew their rivalry on the diamond for the first of two contests this season. The teams split their regular-season series last year, including one game that went 13 innings.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle (Tuesday, 6 p.m.): Tuesday’s matchup between the Eagles and Herd became a lot more interesting with CV’s 8-6 setback to State College Thursday. Carlisle had defeated the Little Lions 10-9 in overtime earlier in the week.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley (Tuesday, 6 p.m.): The Eagles have found their roll with three straight 19-point wins. Meanwhile, the Herd picked up a key 15-2 triumph against Gettysburg Thursday to snap a two-game slide.

Red Land at Palmyra (Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.): The unbeaten Patriots and Cougars square off to claim early-season bragging rights in the Keystone Division. Red Land is off to a 5-0 start while Palmyra has forged a 7-0 mark.

BOYS TENNIS

Camp Hill at Trinity (Monday, 4 p.m.): Looking to close in on their second consecutive Mid-Penn Colonial title, the Shamrocks host their rivals for their second of two regular-season meetings. Trinity took a 4-1 decision in the March 15 season opener.

SOFTBALL

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern (Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.): The Polar Bears put their hot start to the test when they welcome the undefeated Blue Raiders in a key Mid-Penn Colonial Division showdown. Northern handed Big Spring its first loss Wednesday while Greencasle blasted Waynesboro 24-14.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley (Wednesday, 4:15 p.m.): The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season Saturday in a nonleague setback at Whitehall. They look to remain in the driver’s seat in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth race when they host the rival Rams Wednesday and visit State College Friday in between nonleague contests at Waynesboro (Monday) and against Governor Mifflin (Saturday).

TRACK AND FIELD

Arctic Blast Invitational at Northern (Saturday, 9:30 a.m.): Boiling Springs and East Pennsboro are two of the local teams heading to join the host Polar Bears as the track and field regular season heats up. It’s a quick turnaround with Mid-Penn division dual meets scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley (Monday, 7 p.m.): The Herd and Eagles are coming off key early season victories. Carlisle swept Mechanicsburg in a nonleague clash Thursday while CV struck down reigning District 3 Class 3A champion Central Dauphin in three sets on the road.

