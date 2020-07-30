50 states, 50 different plans: How PIAA, other state high school associations are approaching fall sports during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The PIAA asserted once again during Wednesday's board of directors meeting it is aiming to start the fall sports season on time with no delays, although it is allowing member schools to opt to delay the start of their seasons if they wish.

The state is one of several around the country who is taking that approach. But many other states have already announced delays to their seasons, some going as far as to push football and other fall sports into the spring.

So where does the PIAA stand in comparison to the 49 other states and District of Columbia? The Colorado Springs Gazette's Lindsey Smith compiled this Google Sheet showing where each state stands as of Wednesday night:

