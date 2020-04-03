3 for the weekend: Watch Kobe's last PIAA game, Lonnie Walker vs. Deshawn Millington

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Our next addition of 3 for the Weekend features some very nostalgic moments, and a moment from one of the greatest to ever touch a basketball.

This week we have a video of his last high school game that we're sure you'll enjoy. And that's just the icing on top of the cake for a couple of Reading basketball videos, including one against Deshawn Millington and Carlisle.

If you have suggestions for past and classic local and PIAA videos, let me know at mmerda@cumberlink.com and we’ll feature them in an upcoming week.

1. Kobe Bryant's last high school game

Kobe Bryant's death Jan. 26 was a complete shock for pretty much everyone, sports and non-sports people alike. Bryant was a graduate of Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia and was named Pennsylvania Player of the Year in his junior season. He's considered one of the greatest high school basketball players in state history.

2. Reading takes home first state title