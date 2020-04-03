3 for the weekend: Watch Kobe's last PIAA game, Lonnie Walker vs. Deshawn Millington

Our next addition of 3 for the Weekend features some very nostalgic moments, and a moment from one of the greatest to ever touch a basketball.
Some might not know that Kobe Bryant was a Pennsylvania-born basketball player. He played for Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia and was named the Pennsylvania Player of the Year in his junior season.
This week we have a video of his last high school game that we're sure you'll enjoy. And that's just the icing on top of the cake for a couple of Reading basketball videos, including one against Deshawn Millington and Carlisle.
1. Kobe Bryant's last high school game
2. Reading takes home first state title
On March 25, 2017, Reading High School finally did what it had never done before: win a PIAA championship. The Red Knights beat out Pine Richland for the hardware, and you can follow behind the scenes footage and some views of the game in this documentary-style video by RawSportsFilms.
3. Carlisle-Reading an "instant classic"
It was Lonnie Walker vs. Deshawn Millington. It took an extra quarter to get a final score. And Reading came out of the 2016 District 3-AAAA boys basketball quarterfinals as the victors over Carlisle 78-73. The back-and-forth game became an "instant classic," according to sports editor Jake Adams, who took in the game that evening. Check out video from that game from RawSportsFilms, and some highlights from Adams.
HERSHEY — It was a game deserving of a district championship, not a quarterfinal.
