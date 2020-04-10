3 for the weekend: Billy Owens, Carlisle win title No. 3, Trinity girls claim first state title in this week's watch list

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While we're all self-isolating, we are scouring the internet for old games and other videos of past local sporting events and suggest a few you can sit down to watch each weekend, from random YouTube channels to our old videos and everything in between.

Perhaps we’ll keep it local. Perhaps we’ll find something other than full games. Whatever we find, we hope it’ll help everyone reconnect with old memories or introduce new generations to old stories while we anxiously await the return of high school, college and pro sports.

If you have suggestions for past and classic local and PIAA videos, let me know at mmerda@cumberlink.com and we’ll feature them in an upcoming week.

1. Carlisle goes 3-for-3

In Billy Owens' junior season in 1987, the Carlisle boys basketball team was on a roll with two PIAA Class AAAA titles under their belt. And with a very close 48-47 win over District 10 champion Meadville, the Thundering Herd picked up their third straight. They'd end with a then-record four a year later. Owens scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half, while Mike Burnett sunk a 12-foot shot at the buzzer to win the game. Relive the action (up until the video cuts the game off with four minutes to go) in a video from Chris Dudley.

2. Big names, big game